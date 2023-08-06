 Google Pixel 3a Xl Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Google Pixel 3A XL is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 44,999 in India with 12.2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360) Processor , 3700 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Google Pixel 3A XL from HT Tech. Buy Google Pixel 3A XL now with free delivery.
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹44,999
64 GB
6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
12.2 MP
8 MP
3700 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
4 GB
Google Pixel 3a Xl Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • 3700 mAh
  • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
  • 12.2 MP
Battery
  • No
  • 3700 mAh
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • IMX363, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • F2.0
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
  • Fixed Focus
  • Yes, Dual LED Flash
  • F1.8
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • 4032 x 3024 Pixels
  • Single
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Dual Pixel autofocus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
Design
  • Just Black, Clearly White
  • 160.1 mm
  • 76.1 mm
  • 167 grams
  • 8.2 mm
  • Back: Plastic
Display
  • 1080 x 2160 pixels
  • OLED
  • 18:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 402 ppi
  • Yes
  • 76.25 %
  • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
  • Yes
  • Yes
General
  • Pixel 3A XL
  • Google
  • May 15, 2019 (Official)
  • Yes
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • No
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ 600 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 11) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Single SIM, GSM
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
  • 4 GB
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
  • LPDDR4X
  • 10 nm
  • Adreno 615
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Up to 51 GB
  • No
  • 64 GB
  • Yes
Google Videos

View all
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
16 Mar 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Google Pixel 3a Xl FAQs

What is the price of the Google Pixel 3A Xl in India?

Google Pixel 3A Xl price in India at 36,899 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12.2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3700 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Google Pixel 3A Xl?

How many colors are available in Google Pixel 3A Xl?

What is the Google Pixel 3A Xl Battery Capacity?

Is Google Pixel 3A Xl Waterproof?

    Google Pixel 3a Xl