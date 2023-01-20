 Honor 10 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Honor 10

    Honor 10 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 32,999 in India with 16 MP + 24 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3400 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 10 from HT Tech. Buy Honor 10 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹32,999
    128 GB
    5.84 inches (14.83 cm)
    Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    16 MP + 24 MP
    24 MP
    3400 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Honor 10 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Fast: 50 % in 25 minutes
    • Yes
    • No
    • 3400 mAh
    Camera
    • F1.8
    • Exposure compensation
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuos autofocus
    • Exmor RS
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 24 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Single
    • F2.0
    Design
    • 7.7 mm
    • 71.2 mm
    • 149.6 mm
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • Midnight Black, Phantom Blue
    • 153 grams
    Display
    • 5.84 inches (14.83 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with notch
    • 79.52 %
    • 19:9
    • 432 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1080 x 2280 pixels
    General
    • EMUI
    • Honor
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • 10
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • May 23, 2018 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • No
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Mali-G72 MP12
    • Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • i7
    • 64 bit
    • HiSilicon Kirin 970
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • 10 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP + 24 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Front
    Storage
    • Up to 116 GB
    • No
    • UFS 2.1
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    Honor 10 FAQs

    What is the price of the Honor 10 in India?

    Honor 10 price in India at 35,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 24 MP), Front Camera (24 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 970; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3400 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Honor 10?

    How many colors are available in Honor 10?

    What is the Honor 10 Battery Capacity?

    Is Honor 10 Waterproof?

    Honor 10