 Honor 20 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Honor Phones Honor 20

Honor 20

Honor 20 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 32,999 in India with 48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.92 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor , 3750 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 20 from HT Tech. Buy Honor 20 now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
Honor20_Display_6.26inches(15.9cm)
Honor20_FrontCamera_32MP
Honor20_Ram_6GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P33563/heroimage/133166-v5-honor-20-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_Honor20_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P33563/heroimage/133166-v5-honor-20-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_Honor20_4
Honor20_Display_6.26inches(15.9cm)
Honor20_FrontCamera_32MP"
Honor20_Ram_6GB"
Honor20_3"
Honor20_4"
Key Specs
₹32,999
128 GB
6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.92 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
32 MP
3750 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
6 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹32,999
128 GB
6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
3750 mAh
Add to compare
See full specifications

Honor 20 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
  • 32 MP
  • 48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 3750 mAh
Battery
  • Yes, Super: 50 % in 30 minutes
  • Li-Polymer
  • 3750 mAh
  • Up to 26 Hours(3G)
  • No
  • Up to 26 Hours(3G)
  • Yes
Camera
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F1.8
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • F2.0
  • Single
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 32 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(0.8µm pixel size)
  • IMX586, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Icelandic White
  • 154.2 mm
  • 7.8 mm
  • 174 grams
  • 73.9 mm
  • Back: Mineral Glass
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • 412 ppi
  • 19.5:9
  • 84.23 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
  • 91.7 %
General
  • Yes
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • Honor
  • June 25, 2019 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • 20
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • 7 nm
  • LPDDR4X
  • Mali-G76 MP10
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.92 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
  • 6 GB
  • 24.0 s
  • HiSilicon Kirin 980
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Side
Storage
  • Yes
  • No
  • 128 GB
  • UFS 2.1
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Honor Videos

View all
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more.
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Honor 20 FAQs

What is the price of the Honor 20 in India?

Honor 20 price in India at 35,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 980; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3750 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Honor 20?

How many colors are available in Honor 20?

What is the Honor 20 Battery Capacity?

Is Honor 20 Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Honor 20