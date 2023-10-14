 Honor 90 512gb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Honor 90 512GB

Honor 90 512GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 37,999 in India with 200 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 90 512GB from HT Tech. Buy Honor 90 512GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹37,999
512 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
200 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP
50 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
12 GB
₹33,999 M.R.P. ₹49,999
Honor 90 512GB Price in India

The starting price for the Honor 90 512GB in India is Rs. 37,999.  At Amazon, the Honor 90 512GB can be purchased for Rs. ...Read More

The starting price for the Honor 90 512GB in India is Rs. 37,999.  At Amazon, the Honor 90 512GB can be purchased for Rs. 33,999.  This is the Honor 90 512GB base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Midnight Black, Emerald Green, Diamond Silver and Peacock Blue.

Honor 90 512gb Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes, Super, 66W
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Dual Video Recording Video HDR Bokeh portrait video
  • Single
  • 15500 x 13000 Pixels
  • 50 MP f/2.4, Ultra-Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • S5KHP3, ISO-CELL
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • No
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Filters Touch to focus
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • 74.1 mm
  • Midnight Black, Emerald Green, Diamond Silver, Peacock Blue
  • 183 grams
  • 7.8 mm
  • 161.9 mm
Display
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • AMOLED
  • 1600 nits
  • 19.8:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 90.34 %
  • 436 ppi
  • 93.3 %
  • 120 Hz
  • Yes, HDR 10+
General
  • Android v13
  • Honor
  • Magic UI
  • September 18, 2023 (Official)
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • No
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.2
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • Adreno 644
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Cortex A710 + 2.36 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • LPDDR5
  • 12 GB
  • 4 nm
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • Optical
  • On-screen
Storage
  • UFS 3.1
  • No
  • Yes
  • 512 GB
Honor Videos

Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023

Honor 90 512GB News

The premium device is available at a price starting from ₹37,999 on online channels.
HTech launches HONOR 90 5G smartphone in UP, to target major cities first
19 Sep 2023
HTech launches HONOR 90 5G smartphone in UP, to target major cities first
19 Sep 2023
View All Mobiles News Icon

