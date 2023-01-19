Honor Play 6gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Honor Play 6GB RAM Honor Play 6GB RAM is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 23,999 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3750 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor Play 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Honor Play 6GB RAM now with free delivery.