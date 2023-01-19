 Honor Play 6gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Honor Play 6GB RAM

    Honor Play 6GB RAM is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 23,999 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3750 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor Play 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Honor Play 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹23,999
    64 GB
    6.3 inches (16 cm)
    Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    16 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    3750 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Honor Play 6gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP + 2 MP
    • 3750 mAh
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes, Fast
    • Yes
    • 3750 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Depth, Primary Camera
    • CMOS
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuos autofocus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.2
    • F2.0
    • Single
    Design
    • 7.4 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 176 grams
    • 74.2 mm
    • 157.9 mm
    • Magic Night Black, Navy Blue
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 82.98 %
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with notch
    • 409 ppi
    • 19.5:9
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • EMUI
    • August 6, 2018 (Official)
    • Play 6GB RAM
    • Honor
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • HiSilicon Kirin 970
    • 6 GB
    • i7
    • Mali-G72 MP12
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    Honor Play 6gb Ram FAQs

    What is the price of the Honor Play 6Gb Ram in India?

    Honor Play 6Gb Ram price in India at 25,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 970; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3750 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Honor Play 6Gb Ram?

    How many colors are available in Honor Play 6Gb Ram?

    What is the Honor Play 6Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

    Is Honor Play 6Gb Ram Waterproof?

    Honor Play 6gb Ram