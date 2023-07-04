 Honor View 20 256gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Honor View 20 256GB

Honor View 20 256GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 45,999 in India with 48 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.92 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core) Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor View 20 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Honor View 20 256GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹45,999
256 GB
6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.92 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core)
48 MP
25 MP
4000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
8 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Honor View 20 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • 4000 mAh
  • 25 MP
  • 48 MP
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Super: 50 % in 30 minutes
  • No
  • Up to 25 Hours(3G)
  • Up to 25 Hours(3G)
  • Yes
  • 4000 mAh
Camera
  • 25 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(27 mm focal length)
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Single
  • F2.0
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 2 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • IMX586, Back-illuminated sensor (BSI), Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • F1.8
Design
  • 156.9 mm
  • 75.4 mm
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 180 grams
  • 8.1 mm
  • Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Phantom Blue
Display
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 398 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 91.8 %
  • 85.99 %
  • 1080 x 2310 pixels
General
  • EMUI
  • February 18, 2019 (Official)
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • Yes
  • Honor
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • View 20 256GB
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • No
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
Performance
  • Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.92 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core)
  • LPDDR4X
  • 64 bit
  • HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Mali-G76 MP10
  • 8 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 48 MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 256 GB
  • Yes
  • No
Honor View 20 256gb FAQs

What is the price of the Honor View 20 256Gb in India?

Honor View 20 256Gb price in India at 28,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP), Front Camera (25 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 980; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Honor View 20 256Gb?

How many colors are available in Honor View 20 256Gb?

What is the Honor View 20 256Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Honor View 20 256Gb Waterproof?

    Honor View 20 256gb