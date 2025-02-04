Latest Tech News How To Marco's OTT release date: Unni Mukundan’s blockbuster movie may get additional scenes, to stream on…

Marco OTT will likely be available in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi, making it accessible to viewers across India and beyond.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 04 2025, 07:39 IST
Since its release on December 20, Marco has garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Marco, one of the standout successes of 2024, is gearing up for its OTT release following a record-breaking 45-day run in theatres. Starring Unni Mukundan in a career-defining role, the film has captivated audiences with its gripping narrative and intense performances. After its massive box office success, Marco is now preparing to make its streaming debut on February 14, 2025 on Sony LIV. While the platform is yet to confirm whether the additional content will be included. The uncertainty surrounding this aspect has kept audiences on tenterhooks, hoping that Marco will deliver on the promise of a more complete viewing experience.

Directed by Haneef Adeni and produced by Shareef Muhammed, Marco also features Shaan Shoulath, Abhimanyu's Thilakan, Yukti Thareja, and others, with a compelling score by Ravi Basrur. With its OTT debut just around the corner, Marco is set to become one of the most talked-about releases of early 2025. Fans will have to wait a little longer to see if the much-anticipated extended version lives up to their expectations.

Marco will likely be available in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi, making it accessible to viewers across India and beyond. This multilingual release is expected to broaden the film's fanbase, attracting new audiences who may have missed it in theatres.

Box Office Success and Critical Acclaim

Since its release on December 20, 2024, Marco has been a hit at the box office, grossing over 100 crore. The film has garnered praise not only for its hard-hitting storyline but also for the powerful performances of its cast, led by Unni Mukundan in the title role. Its success at the box office has only amplified the anticipation surrounding the film's OTT release, and now Marco is poised to reach an even wider global audience.

Unresolved Questions: The Cut Scenes and OTT Promise

However, there is still a sense of suspense among fans, especially concerning the scenes that were reportedly cut for the theatrical release. These violent and intense moments were trimmed to provide a more accessible viewing experience. Unni Mukundan had previously promised that these deleted scenes would be included in the OTT version, leaving fans eagerly awaiting confirmation.

First Published Date: 04 Feb, 07:39 IST
