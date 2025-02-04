Latest Tech News How To Sankranthiki Vasthunam OTT release: Venkatesh Daggubati’s action film continues to break records, may stream online on…

With a thrilling blend of action and humour, the Sankranthiki Vasthunam has captivated audiences across India.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 04 2025, 07:15 IST
Initially slated to debut on digital platforms in February 2025, the OTT release of Sankranthiki Vasthunam has been postponed.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Venkatesh Daggubati's action-comedy film has been a massive success since its release on January 14. With a thrilling blend of action and humour, the film has captivated audiences across India, grossing over 150 crore domestically and surpassing 200 crore globally. Thanks to its continued box office dominance, the film's highly anticipated OTT release, originally scheduled for February 2025, is now facing a potential delay.

Delayed OTT Release

Sources close to the film's production reveal that Zee5, which secured the digital rights for 30 crore, is currently in talks with producer Dil Raju to postpone the OTT release. The decision comes as the film's box office performance shows no signs of slowing down. Reports indicate that an early digital debut could harm its ongoing theatre success, and the producers are keen to make the most of the film's theatrical run.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam's Rising Popularity

The film has been praised for its engaging storyline and performances, particularly from lead actor Venkatesh, who plays a suspended police officer caught up in a high-stakes kidnapping case. His character is joined by his ex-girlfriend, played by Meenakshi Chaudhary, and his wife, portrayed by Aishwarya Rajesh, in an investigation that spirals into a series of dramatic twists.

Also read
The film's success has continued to grow as the days pass, with reports indicating that it earned a remarkable 10 crore on its 13th day in theatres. This impressive figure suggests that Sankranthiki Vasthunam is maintaining its momentum, further solidifying the decision to delay its OTT debut and continue capitalising on its cinematic triumph.

Success Celebration and Industry Reactions

The overwhelming success of Sankranthiki Vasthunam has been celebrated by the cast and crew. A recent success party hosted by the production team saw notable guests, including actor Mahesh Babu and his wife, Namrata Shirodkar. Glimpses of the celebration were shared on the official Sri Venkateswara Creations X (formerly Twitter) handle, marking a joyful reunion for the team.

While the date for the film's OTT release remains uncertain, it is clear that Sankranthiki Vasthunam is one of the biggest hits of the year. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film has not only earned commercial success but also garnered widespread critical acclaim for its lively storytelling and Venkatesh's remarkable performance.

Fans will now have to wait for further announcements regarding the digital release, but for the moment, the film's box office victory shows no signs of waning.

