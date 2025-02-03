Latest Tech News How To Sankranthiki Vasthunam OTT release: Venkatesh Daggubati superhit movie may stream online on…

Sankranthiki Vasthunam has not only struck a chord with audiences but has also taken the box office by storm, grossing over 150 crore in India alone and surpassing 200 crore globally.

Initially slated to debut on digital platforms in February 2025, the OTT release of Sankranthiki Vasthunam has been postponed.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Venkatesh Daggubati's action-comedy film, has emerged as a major hit since its release on January 14, 2025. With a thrilling combination of action, humour, and star power, the film has not only struck a chord with audiences but has also taken the box office by storm, grossing over 150 crore in India alone and surpassing 200 crore globally. As the film continues to dominate theatres, there's now a significant update regarding its highly anticipated OTT release.

OTT Release Delayed as Film's Theatre Run Continues to Flourish

Initially slated to debut on digital platforms in February 2025, the OTT release of Sankranthiki Vasthunam has been postponed. The film's producers, led by Dil Raju, are reportedly negotiating with Zee5, which secured the digital rights for a hefty 30 crore. With the movie still raking in impressive numbers at the box office, the decision to delay the OTT release appears to be a strategic move to maximise its success in cinemas.

Sources close to the project revealed to OTTPlay that discussions are underway to push back the digital premiere, ensuring that the film's ongoing box-office momentum isn't interrupted. Given the film's sustained popularity, producers believe an early OTT release could dampen its box-office prospects.

A Winning Formula: Storyline and Reception

Sankranthiki Vasthunam has captivated viewers with its compelling mix of thrilling action and comedy. Venkatesh plays a suspended police officer embroiled in a high-stakes kidnapping case, with his ex-girlfriend (Meenakshi Chaudhary) and wife (Aishwarya Rajesh) joining him in the investigation. This engaging plot has struck a perfect balance between intense drama and light-hearted humour, which has kept audiences coming back for more.

The film continues to perform strongly at the box office, with reports showing that it grossed an impressive 10 crore on its 13th day—marking a record for this stage of its theatrical run. As such, the movie's popularity is showing no signs of waning, and the producers are eager to capitalise on this prolonged success.

Celebrating Success with a Star-Studded Party

The film's success was recently marked by a celebratory success party, where prominent industry figures, including Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar, joined the cast and crew. Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house behind the film, shared moments from the celebration, captioning it as a “blockbuster reunion of CHINNODU –PEDDODU.”

When Will Fans Get to Watch it on OTT?

Although the negotiations are still ongoing, the exact date for the film's OTT release remains uncertain. The delay, however, highlights the changing dynamics in film distribution, particularly as more and more Telugu films, such as Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaaj, are embracing early digital releases. As of now, fans will need to be patient and wait for an official announcement.

With director Anil Ravipudi at the helm and a standout performance from Venkatesh, Sankranthiki Vasthunam is well on its way to becoming one of the year's biggest cinematic triumphs.

