 Huawei Ascend P6 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Huawei Ascend P6

    Huawei Ascend P6 is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 22,807 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A9 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Huawei Ascend P6 from HT Tech. Buy Huawei Ascend P6 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹22,807
    8 GB
    4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A9
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Huawei Ascend P6 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 2000 mAh
    • Up to 14.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 28 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 315 Hours(3G) / Up to 416 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 14.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 28 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 315 Hours(3G) / Up to 416 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Smile detection
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • 1280x720 fps
    • Yes
    Design
    • 120 grams
    • Black, Pink, White
    • 6.18 mm
    • 132.65 mm
    • 65.5 mm
    Display
    • 70.04 %
    • 312 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Ascend P6
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • EMUI
    • Huawei
    • Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • June 18, 2013 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Dolby Mobile
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.6 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Class 10, 48 kbps EDGE: Class 10, 236.8 kbps
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v3.0
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Huawei K3V2 Hi3620
    • 2 GB
    • Vivante GC4000
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A9
    • 32 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    • Yes
    Huawei Ascend P6 FAQs

    What is the price of the Huawei Ascend P6 in India?

    Huawei Ascend P6 price in India at 9,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Huawei K3V2 Hi3620; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Huawei Ascend P6?

    How many colors are available in Huawei Ascend P6?

    How long does the Huawei Ascend P6 last?

    What is the Huawei Ascend P6 Battery Capacity?

    Is Huawei Ascend P6 Waterproof?

    Huawei Ascend P6