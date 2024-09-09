Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
Release date : 09 September 2024

Infinix Hot 50 5G

Infinix Hot 50 5G is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Hot 50 5G from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Hot 50 5G now with free delivery.
Vibrant Blue Sleek Black Sage Green Dreamy Purple

Infinix Hot 50 5G Price in India and other variants

Infinix Hot 50 5G price starts at ₹11,999 and goes upto ₹12,999. Infinix Hot 50 5G is available in 2 options. Market Status of Infinix Hot 50 5G is Released.

₹11,999 29% OFF Sleek Black
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹12,999 Sage Green
  • 128 GB
  • 4 GB RAM
Infinix Hot 50 5G Take Away

processor
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (7nm)

Experience smooth multitasking and efficient gaming with enhanced thermal control and power management.

camera
Camera
48MP + 2MP Rear, 8MP Front

Capture stunning photos in various conditions, with features like HDR for vibrant outputs and a capable front camera for social media sharing.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR4X 4GB + UFS 2.2 128GB

Enjoy fast app loading, seamless multitasking, and ample storage for your files and games, expandable up to 1TB.

display
Display
6.7 inches IPS LCD, 120Hz

Experience vibrant colors and smooth visuals with a high refresh rate, perfect for gaming and outdoor viewing.

battery
Battery
5000 mAh with Fast 18W Charging

Stay powered throughout your day with reliable battery life and enjoy quick recharges for minimal downtime.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users looking for performance and durability in a stylish package.

Infinix Hot 50 5g Latest Update

Infinix Hot 50 5g: Key Specifications & Features

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Audio Features

    DTS Sound

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 18W

  • Removable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Front Camera

    8 MP

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Rear Camera

    48 MP + 2 MP

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Image Resolution

    8000 x 6000 Pixels

  • Build Material

    Back: Plastic

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Weight

    188 grams

  • Colours

    Vibrant Blue, Sleek Black, Sage Green, Dreamy Purple

  • Height

    165.7 mm

  • Thickness

    7.82 mm

  • Width

    77.1 mm

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pixel Density

    262 ppi

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Screen Size

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93.9 %

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Brand

    Infinix

  • Custom UI

    XOS

  • Launch Date

    September 9, 2024

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR4X

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MC2

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 6300

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

Related Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 likely to be world’s slimmest foldable- Here’s what we know
12 May 2025

Samsung Galaxy F56 launched in India with a slim design- Know specs, features, and more
11 May 2025

iQOO Neo 10 confirmed to feature a 7,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and more - All details
11 May 2025

iPhone 18 Pro likely to ditch Dynamic Island for under-display Face ID- Details
08 May 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

Last updated date: 19 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Mobiles in India   /   Infinix Mobile   /   Infinix Hot 50 5G

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Infinix Hot 50 5g
