Infinix Hot 50 5G price starts at ₹11,999 and goes upto ₹12,999. Infinix Hot 50 5G is available in 2 options. Market Status of Infinix Hot 50 5G is Released.
|₹11,999 29% OFF
|
Sleek Black
|Buy Now
|₹12,999
|
Sage Green
|Buy Now
Experience smooth multitasking and efficient gaming with enhanced thermal control and power management.
Capture stunning photos in various conditions, with features like HDR for vibrant outputs and a capable front camera for social media sharing.
Enjoy fast app loading, seamless multitasking, and ample storage for your files and games, expandable up to 1TB.
Experience vibrant colors and smooth visuals with a high refresh rate, perfect for gaming and outdoor viewing.
Stay powered throughout your day with reliable battery life and enjoy quick recharges for minimal downtime.
Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users looking for performance and durability in a stylish package.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.