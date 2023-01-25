 Infinix S5 Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Infinix S5

    Infinix S5

    Infinix S5 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix S5 from HT Tech. Buy Infinix S5 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    64 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    32 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    ₹ 9,750 M.R.P. ₹13,999
    Infinix Phones Prices in India

    Infinix mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 83 Infinix mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Infinix S5 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 744 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 744 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 18.8 Hours(4G)
    • 4000 mAh
    • Up to 18.8 Hours(4G)
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 32 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.8
    • Yes, Screen flash
    Design
    • 178 grams
    • Quetzal Cyan, Violet
    • 7.9 mm
    • 164 mm
    • 76 mm
    Display
    • 90.5 %
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 84.38 %
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 266 ppi
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 20:9
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Infinix
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Infinix S5
    • October 21, 2019 (Official)
    • Hot S5
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    Performance
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek Helio P22
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 4 GB
    • 64 bit
    • 25.0 s
    • LPDDR4
    • LPDDR4
    Smart TV Features
    • 16MP + 5MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Infinix S5 FAQs

    What is the price of the Infinix S5 in India?

    Infinix S5 price in India at 10,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P22; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infinix S5?

    How many colors are available in Infinix S5?

    How long does the Infinix S5 last?

    What is the Infinix S5 Battery Capacity?

    Is Infinix S5 Waterproof?

    Infinix S5