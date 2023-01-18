 Intex Cloud Fame Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Cloud Fame

    Intex Cloud Fame

    Intex Cloud Fame is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 3,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Cloud Fame from HT Tech. Buy Intex Cloud Fame now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Cloud Fame Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 1800 mAh
    • Up to 270 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 270 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Single
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • F2.8
    • No
    • No
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 134.2 mm
    • 9.0 mm
    • 120 grams
    • Blue, Brown
    • 68 mm
    Display
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 61.03 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • No
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 218 ppi
    General
    • Cloud Fame
    • No
    • Intex
    • No
    • May 9, 2016 (Official)
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6735M
    • 64 bit
    • 1 GB
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Intex Cloud Fame FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Cloud Fame in India?

    Intex Cloud Fame price in India at 3,949 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Cloud Fame?

    How many colors are available in Intex Cloud Fame?

    How long does the Intex Cloud Fame last?

    What is the Intex Cloud Fame Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Cloud Fame Waterproof?

    

    Intex Cloud Fame