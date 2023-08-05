Iqoo Z6 Lite 5g 128gb Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G (Stellar Green, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | World's First Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 | Best in-Segment 120Hz Refresh Rate | Travel Adaptor Needs to be Purchased Seperately
₹15,499
₹18,999
Buy Now
IQOO Z6 Lite 5G 128GB price in India starts at Rs.17,999. The lowest price of IQOO Z6 Lite 5G 128GB is Rs.15,499 on amazon.in.
IQOO Z6 Lite 5G 128GB price in India starts at Rs.17,999. The lowest price of IQOO Z6 Lite 5G 128GB is Rs.15,499 on amazon.in.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.