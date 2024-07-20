 Iqoo Z9 Lite 6gb Ram - Price in India (August 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
IQOOZ9Lite6GBRAM_Display_6.56inches(16.66cm)
IQOOZ9Lite6GBRAM_FrontCamera_8MP
IQOOZ9Lite6GBRAM_RAM_6GB
Release date : 20 Jul 2024

IQOO Z9 Lite 6GB RAM

IQOO Z9 Lite 6GB RAM is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 11,499 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO Z9 Lite 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy IQOO Z9 Lite 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
Aqua Flow Mocha Brown
128 GB
IQOO Z9 Lite 6GB RAM Variants & Price

The price for the IQOO Z9 Lite 6GB RAM in India is Rs. 11,499.  This is the IQOO Z9 Lite 6GB RAM base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Aqua Flow and Mocha Brown. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

6 GB

Display

6.56 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 2 MP

Iqoo Z9 Lite 6gb Ram Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 7/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
2
Display
8
Camera

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 6300

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Display

    6.56 inches (16.66 cm)

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 2 MP

  • Front Camera

    8 MP

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Width

    75.58 mm

  • Colours

    Aqua Flow, Mocha Brown

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Thickness

    8.39 mm

  • Weight

    185 grams

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP64

  • Build Material

    Back: Plastic

  • Height

    163.63 mm

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with waterdrop notch

  • Screen Size

    6.56 inches (16.66 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    84.01 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Resolution

    720x1612 px (HD+)

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Pixel Density

    269 ppi

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Launch Date

    July 20, 2024 (Official)

  • Brand

    iQOO

  • Custom UI

    Funtouch OS

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Touch to focus

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(IMX852, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor)2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • NFC

    No

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    6 nm

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MC2

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 6300

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Storage Type

    eMMC 5.1

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

Our compare tool lets you decide which device would be better for you. The tool is based on our in-house algorithm, which is constantly evolving.

Currently comparing:
HT TECH SCORE 7  /  10
8 8 2 8 8
Performance
Battery
Display
Camera
Storage
HT TECH SCORE 8  /  10
6 8 8 10 8
Disclaimer: Above mentioned calculations are based on our internal algorithm

Last updated date: 12 August 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Iqoo Mobile   /   IQOO Z9 Lite 6GB RAM

Last updated date: 12 August 2024
    Go to Mobile Recommender