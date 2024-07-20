Iqoo Z9 Lite 6gb Ram - Price in India (August 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

This product is currently not available on Amazon

IQOO Z9 Lite 6GB RAM is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 11,499 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO Z9 Lite 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy IQOO Z9 Lite 6GB RAM now with free delivery.

IQOO Z9 Lite 6GB RAM Variants & Price

The price for the IQOO Z9 Lite 6GB RAM in India is Rs. 11,499. This is the IQOO Z9 Lite 6GB RAM base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Aqua Flow and Mocha Brown. ...Read More Read Less

