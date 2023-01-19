 Kenxinda W7 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Kenxinda W7

    Kenxinda W7

    Kenxinda W7 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 24,691 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Kenxinda W7 from HT Tech. Buy Kenxinda W7 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30869/heroimage/kenxinda-w7-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30869/images/Design/kenxinda-w7-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹24,691
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2800 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Key Specs
    ₹24,691
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    2800 mAh
    See full specifications
    Kenxinda W7 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 2800 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • 2800 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation
    • No
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • No
    Design
    • 210 grams
    • Black, Yellow
    • 150.3 mm
    • 79.2 mm
    • Yes, IP68
    • 13.7 mm
    Display
    • 57.76 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • W7
    • June 16, 2017 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Kenxinda
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 1700(band 10) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 2 GB
    • MediaTek MT6735
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Kenxinda W7