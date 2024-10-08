Apple likely to release M4 Mac Studio and Mac Pro models in 2025- All details

Apple plans to release its M4 Mac Studio and Mac Pro models by mid to late 2025, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in the latest Power On newsletter. These upcoming devices will feature Apple's next-generation M4 chips, making them among the last Macs to be updated with this new chip technology.

Apple Mac Studio and Mac Pro Release Timeline

The Mac Studio is expected to launch around mid-2025, potentially during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, while the Mac Pro could arrive in the latter half of the year, possibly by fall. Both models are set to use the unannounced M4 Ultra chip, while only the standard M4 chip has been introduced so far in the iPad Pro.

Also read: iPhone users can now connect wired Xbox controllers for better gaming experience across devices- Details

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

New M4 MacBook Models Expected in 2024

Meanwhile, Apple is preparing to launch a variety of new devices by the end of October 2024, including refreshed MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac models featuring the M4 chip. The M4 MacBook series is expected to offer significant performance improvements over the previous generation, with the new chip providing up to 1.5 times faster CPU performance compared to the M2.

For professional users, Apple will introduce new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, designed to handle tasks like video editing and 3D design with enhanced rendering power. These devices will also integrate Apple's Intelligence AI into the M4 chip, potentially improving user experience, though specific AI features have not yet been detailed.

Also read: iPhone maker Foxconn says building world's largest 'superchip' plant

Updates to Mac Mini, iMac, and iPad Mini 7

In addition to the MacBook lineup, Apple plans to update the Mac mini and iMac with M4 chips, offering performance boosts across its desktop range. The iPad Mini 7 is also set to launch soon, featuring an A18 chip and new AI-driven features, while addressing issues seen in the iPad Mini 6.

Also read: Thinking of buying these Macs and this iPad? Wait—Apple may replace them in November

Looking ahead to 2025, more M4-powered devices are expected, including new MacBook Air models, an updated iPhone SE, refreshed iPad Air models, and a new AirTag, with the Mac Studio and Mac Pro set for a mid to late 2025 release.