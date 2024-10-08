 Apple likely to release M4 Mac Studio and Mac Pro models in 2025- All details | Laptops-pc News
Home Laptops PC Laptops PC News Apple likely to release M4 Mac Studio and Mac Pro models in 2025- All details

Apple likely to release M4 Mac Studio and Mac Pro models in 2025- All details

Apple plans to release the M4 Mac Studio and Mac Pro models in mid to late 2025, featuring advanced chips and enhanced performance for professional users.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 08 2024, 16:56 IST
Icon
Apple October Event 2024: iPad Mini 7, M4 Macs, and other expected launch
M4 Mac Studio and Mac Pro models
1/5  iPad Mini 7: Apple is speculated to launch an entry-level iPad Mini in the seventh generation during the upcoming Apple October event. Reports suggest that the new iPad Mini is expected to be powered by a faster chip and it will likely support  Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and better camera features. On the other hand, Mark Gurman highlighted that more iPads may be launched apart from the Mini version.  (Apple)
M4 Mac Studio and Mac Pro models
2/5 M4 MacBook Pro: According to Gurman and other leaks, the new generation MacBook Pro is expected to be powered by a new M4 chip. The Pro laptop will likely be introduced in two sizes, 14-inch and 16-inch. There are also rumours about new M4 Pro and M4 Max chips for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.  (Apple)
M4 Mac Studio and Mac Pro models
3/5 M4 iMac: This year the new generation iMac may not get any major upgrade but just some tweaks. However, the new iMac is expected to be powered by the new M4 chip for improved and faster performance. Alongside new Macs, Apple may also introduce new iMac accessories such as  Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad that may support USB-C charging ports. (Apple)
M4 Mac Studio and Mac Pro models
4/5 iOS 18.1 update: There are several reports suggesting that iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence will be rolled out in the month of October. Therefore, there is a high possibility that Apple may plan to officially roll out the AI features for iPhones, iPads, and Macs with new software updates. Several reports suggest that the update will include AI features such as writing tools, notification summaries, and more. (Apple)
M4 Mac Studio and Mac Pro models
5/5 M4 Mac mini:  After years of waiting, we may finally launch a new Mac mini with a major overhaul as suggested by Mark Gurman. There are also speculations that the device may be powered by the M4 and M4 Pro chips. Additionally, the Mac Mini may also support five USB-C ports instead of USB-A ports.  (Unsplash)
M4 Mac Studio and Mac Pro models
icon View all Images
Apple is preparing to launch M4 Mac Studio and Mac Pro models in mid to late 2025. (Apple)

Apple plans to release its M4 Mac Studio and Mac Pro models by mid to late 2025, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in the latest Power On newsletter. These upcoming devices will feature Apple's next-generation M4 chips, making them among the last Macs to be updated with this new chip technology.

Apple Mac Studio and Mac Pro Release Timeline

The Mac Studio is expected to launch around mid-2025, potentially during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, while the Mac Pro could arrive in the latter half of the year, possibly by fall. Both models are set to use the unannounced M4 Ultra chip, while only the standard M4 chip has been introduced so far in the iPad Pro.

You may be interested in

LaptopsTablets
Apple MacBook Air M2 MLY43HN A Ultrabook
  • Midnight Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹114,900
Check details
28% OFF
Apple MacBook Air M1 MGND3HN A Ultrabook
  • Gold
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹66,990₹92,900
Buy now
3% OFF
Apple MacBook Pro MXK52HN A Ultrabook
  • Space Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹148,090₹151,900
Buy now
38% OFF
Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002
  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹48,790₹78,999
Buy now

Also read: iPhone users can now connect wired Xbox controllers for better gaming experience across devices- Details

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

New M4 MacBook Models Expected in 2024

Meanwhile, Apple is preparing to launch a variety of new devices by the end of October 2024, including refreshed MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac models featuring the M4 chip. The M4 MacBook series is expected to offer significant performance improvements over the previous generation, with the new chip providing up to 1.5 times faster CPU performance compared to the M2.

For professional users, Apple will introduce new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, designed to handle tasks like video editing and 3D design with enhanced rendering power. These devices will also integrate Apple's Intelligence AI into the M4 chip, potentially improving user experience, though specific AI features have not yet been detailed.

Also read: iPhone maker Foxconn says building world's largest 'superchip' plant

Updates to Mac Mini, iMac, and iPad Mini 7

In addition to the MacBook lineup, Apple plans to update the Mac mini and iMac with M4 chips, offering performance boosts across its desktop range. The iPad Mini 7 is also set to launch soon, featuring an A18 chip and new AI-driven features, while addressing issues seen in the iPad Mini 6.

Also read: Thinking of buying these Macs and this iPad? Wait—Apple may replace them in November

Looking ahead to 2025, more M4-powered devices are expected, including new MacBook Air models, an updated iPhone SE, refreshed iPad Air models, and a new AirTag, with the Mac Studio and Mac Pro set for a mid to late 2025 release.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Oct, 16:56 IST
Trending: asus vivobook s15 copilot+ pc review: setting a benchmark for arm-powered windows laptops apple october event may be postponed: know when m4 macs, ipad mini could launch apple october event 2024: leaked m4 macbook pro 14 specs surface online, check details here asus vivobook s15 review: powerful ai laptop with good battery life and classy looks apple october event: m4 macbook pro launch likely, details leaked amazon diwali sale 2024: get up to 40% off on asus vivobook s 16 oled to lenovo yoga slim 6 and more laptops hp spectre x360 to hp dragonfly g4, here are 3 ai-enhanced laptops from hp for elevated user experience best laptops for students: lenovo ideapad 3 to msi modern 14, here are 15 to pick from best laptops for programming: from asus, hp to dell: check out the 10 ultimate code companions best 2-in-1 laptops from top brands: check out the top 10 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 could finally solve the long running Red Harlow and Uncle fan mystery
GTA 6

GTA 6 could boost hype with in-depth gameplay showcase, following Red Dead Redemption 2's success
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 8: 3 tips to improve rank

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 8: 3 tips to improve rank
PS Plus games for October 2024

WWE 2K24, Dead Space, and Doki Doki Literature Club and more free exciting PS Plus games for October 2024
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 player uncovers hidden detail about Dutch after 700 hours of gameplay

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

First in the list is Sure From Aqua guard Delight NXT RO+UV+Taste Adjuster (MTDS). Amazon is offering 41% discount on it making its price fall to Rs. 8199 from Rs. 14000.

Top 5 water purifiers available with up to 79% discount on Amazon; check them out now
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best 25 litre geysers

10 best 25 litre geysers: Orient, Crompton to Havells, here are top options for the best experience
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets