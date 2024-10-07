 Apple October event may be postponed: Know when M4 Macs, iPad Mini could launch | Laptops-pc News
Apple October event may be postponed: Know when M4 Macs, iPad Mini could launch

Mark Gurman revealed the expected launch date for upcoming M4 Macs, iPad Mini 7, and other expected hardware devices. Know what’s coming this month. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Oct 07 2024, 10:20 IST
Apple October event may be postponed: Know when M4 Macs, iPad Mini could launch
M4 MacBook Pro, M4 iMacs, iPad Mini 7, and other Apple devices could launch on this date. (HT Tech)

Apple October Event: Apple is expected to launch the new generation M4 Macbook Pro, iMacs, and iPad Mini 7 sometime in the month of October. Several leaks about the devices have been circulating on the internet, revealing the specifications and expected features of the devices. As we await an official launch announcement, Apple analyst, Mark Gurman has finally revealed an expected launch date for Apple's October event. Know when we can expect the Macs and iPads to debut.

Apple October event date

Over the past weeks, rumours have been circulating about the launch date for the new M4-powered Macbook Pro. As of now, it was expected that the launch event would take place by the end of October. However, according to Mark Gurman's  Power On newsletter report in Bloomberg, the new Apple devices are expected to launch on November 1. 

Gurman also revealed that the launch event will consist of launch announcements for the new generation of MacBook Pro models which will be powered by an M4 series chipset. It is rumoured that Apple could launch a standard 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M4 chip and two higher-end models which are expected to be powered by the new M4 Pro and M4 Max chips. 

Apart from laptop devices, Apple may also launch new generation iMac models that may be powered by the M4 and M4 Pro chips. Gurman also suggests that the tech giant may launch the redesigned iMac mini and iPad Mini 7. While these devices are expected to launch at the upcoming Apple event, the official confirmation for these models is still awaited. 

Apple's 2025 launch plans

As Apple's October launch event nears, Gurman also laid out the company's hardware launch plans for 2025. Early next year, Apple is expected to launch M4-powered 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models, iPhone SE 4 with significant upgrades and Apple Intelligence, 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models, new-gen AirTag, and more. 

Therefore, Apple also has bigger plans for 2025 with new hardware devices, AI advancements, new iPhone models, and others.

First Published Date: 07 Oct, 10:20 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets