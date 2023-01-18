 Lava Iris X1 16gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Iris X1 16GB

    Lava Iris X1 16GB is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Iris X1 16GB from HT Tech. Buy Lava Iris X1 16GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,499
    16 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz
    8 MP
    2 MP
    1800 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Lava Iris X1 16gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 1800 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    Design
    • Black, White
    • 8.9 mm
    • 138 grams
    • 668.9 mm
    • 134 mm
    Display
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 6.22 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 218 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Iris X1 16GB
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • November 1, 2014 (Official)
    • Lava
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, v4.0
    Performance
    • Broadcom BCM23550
    • 1 GB
    • Broadcom VideoCore IV
    • 32 bit
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Lava Iris X1 16gb