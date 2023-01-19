 Lava Pixel V1 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Pixel V1

    Lava Pixel V1

    Lava Pixel V1 is a Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 11,349 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2650 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Pixel V1 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Pixel V1 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹11,349
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    13 MP
    8 MP
    2650 mAh
    Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
    Key Specs
    ₹11,349
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    13 MP
    2650 mAh
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lava Pixel V1 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2650 mAh
    • 13 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • 2650 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 12 Hours(3G) / Up to 20 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • No
    • Up to 12 Hours(3G) / Up to 20 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • BSI Sensor
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • No
    • Single
    Design
    • 152 mm
    • 76.3 mm
    • White
    • 8.5 mm
    • 135 grams
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 71.74 %
    • Yes
    • 267 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Lava
    • July 27, 2015 (Official)
    • No
    • Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • Pixel V1
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6582
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 2 GB
    • DDR3
    • DDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Up to 25.4 GB
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    Lava Pixel V1 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava Pixel V1 in India?

    Lava Pixel V1 price in India at 3,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2650 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Pixel V1?

    How many colors are available in Lava Pixel V1?

    What is the Lava Pixel V1 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava Pixel V1 Waterproof?

    Lava Pixel V1