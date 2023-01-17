 Lava X11 Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava X11

    Lava X11 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 7,349 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava X11 from HT Tech. Buy Lava X11 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,349
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹7,349
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    2500 mAh
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 7,998
    Lava X11 Price in India

    Lava X11 price in India starts at Rs.7,349. The lowest price of Lava X11 is Rs.7,998 on amazon.in.

    Lava X11 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2500 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 10.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 17 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • No
    • 2500 mAh
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • No
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 141 grams
    • Blue, White
    • 8.4 mm
    • 145.5 mm
    • 72 mm
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • 65.64 %
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • X11
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • March 21, 2016 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Lava
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 2 GB
    • Spreadtrum SC9830A
    • Mali-400 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Mobiles By Brand

    Lava X11 FAQs

    Lava X11