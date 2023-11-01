 Lava X50 Plus Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Lava X50 Plus

Lava X50 Plus is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 9,199 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek MT6735 Processor , 2800 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava X50 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Lava X50 Plus now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹9,199
32 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
MediaTek MT6735
8 MP
5 MP
2800 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
2 GB
See full specifications
Lava X50 Plus Price in India

The starting price for the Lava X50 Plus in India is Rs. 9,199.  This is the Lava X50 Plus base model with 2 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Lava X50 Plus in India is Rs. 9,199.  This is the Lava X50 Plus base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue and White.

Lava X50 Plus

(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Blue, White
Lava X50 Plus Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 5 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 2800 mAh
  • MediaTek MT6735
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
  • 2800 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Single
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
Design
  • 71.8 mm
  • 8.8 mm
  • Blue, White
  • 155 mm
  • 155 grams
Display
  • 267 ppi
  • 74.76 %
  • Yes, Resistive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • No
  • IPS LCD
General
  • December 7, 2016 (Official)
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Lava
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • microUSB 2.0
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v4.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
Performance
  • Mali-T720 MP2
  • 2 GB
  • DDR3
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 64 bit
  • MediaTek MT6735
Sensors
  • No
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • 32 GB
Add to compare
Add to compare
Add to compare
Add to compare
Add to compare
Add to compare
Add to compare
Add to compare
Lava X50 Plus FAQs

What is the price of the Lava X50 Plus in India? Icon Icon

Lava X50 Plus price in India at 6,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2800 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Lava X50 Plus? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Lava X50 Plus? Icon Icon

What is the Lava X50 Plus Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Lava X50 Plus Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

