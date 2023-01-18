Lava Z53 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lava Z53 Lava Z53 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 4120 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Z53 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Z53 now with free delivery.