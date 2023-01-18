 Lava Z53 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Z53

    Lava Z53 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 4120 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Z53 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Z53 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹4,999
    16 GB
    6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    4120 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Lava Z53 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 35 Hours(4G)
    • No
    • Up to 493 Hours(2G)
    • 4120 mAh
    • Up to 493 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 7.5W
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 35 Hours(4G)
    Camera
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
    • 1920x1080 fps
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Prism Blue, Prism Rose
    • 134.9 grams
    • 9.7 mm
    • 136 mm
    • 66.3 mm
    Display
    • 19:9
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • No
    • 102.49 %
    • 600 x 1280 pixels
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 232 ppi
    • TFT
    General
    • Star OS
    • Lava
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Z53
    • January 31, 2020 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Unisoc SC9832E
    • LPDDR3
    • 28 nm
    • Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
    • LPDDR3
    • 1 GB
    • Mali-T820 MP1
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 16 GB
    Lava Z53 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava Z53 in India?

    Lava Z53 price in India at 5,497 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Unisoc SC9832E; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 4120 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Z53?

    How many colors are available in Lava Z53?

    How long does the Lava Z53 last?

    What is the Lava Z53 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava Z53 Waterproof?

    Lava Z53