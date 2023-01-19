 Lava Z92 2gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Z92 2GB RAM

    Lava Z92 2GB RAM

    Lava Z92 2GB RAM is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3260 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lava Z92 2gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 3260 mAh
    • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 21.4 Hours(4G) / Up to 23 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 21.4 Hours(4G) / Up to 23 Hours(3G)
    • 3260 mAh
    • No
    • Up to 388 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 388 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • F2.0
    • Yes
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Ocean Blue
    • 159.2 grams
    • 8 mm
    • 75.7 mm
    • 156.9 mm
    Display
    • 19:9
    • 80.9 %
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with notch
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • 270 ppi
    • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Lava
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Z92 2GB RAM
    • Yes
    • August 2, 2019 (Official)
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v4.1
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • DDR3
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • MediaTek Helio P22
    • 2 GB
    • DDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Up to 23 GB
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Lava Z92 2gb Ram FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava Z92 2Gb Ram in India?

    Lava Z92 2Gb Ram price in India at 7,355 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P22; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3260 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Z92 2Gb Ram?

    How many colors are available in Lava Z92 2Gb Ram?

    How long does the Lava Z92 2Gb Ram last?

    What is the Lava Z92 2Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava Z92 2Gb Ram Waterproof?

    View More

    Lava Z92 2gb Ram