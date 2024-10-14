 Google Pixel 9 Pro pre-orders to start in India after a two-month wait: Price and everything you need to know | Mobile News

Google Pixel 9 Pro pre-orders to start in India after a two-month wait: Price and everything you need to know

Google Pixel 9 Pro, the smaller sibling of the Pixel 9 Pro XL, is finally set to be available in India after a two-month wait.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 14 2024, 17:12 IST
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Google offers 16GB RAM across the Pixel 9 Pro models.

Google launched the Pixel 9 series lineup in August this year, but initially only the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro XL were released. The smaller Pro phone, the Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold were missing from the India lineup. However, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was subsequently made available in September, and now the Pixel 9 Pro model is finally coming to India this month, and here's all you need to know about it.

More about Google Pixel 9 Pro
Google Pixel 9 Pro
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 6.3 inches Display Size
  • Google Tensor G4 Processor
₹109,999
Google Pixel 9 Pro Price In India, Sale Date

Google launched the Pixel 9 Pro with 256GB as the base model. It costs 1,09,999 in India and pre-orders will be available starting October 17th in three colourways: Porcelain, Hazel and Obsidian.

Like the other models, it too will be available on Flipkart, Reliance Digital and Croma.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Specifications and Features

Google Pixel 9 Pro shares most of its specifications with the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL, including the main chipset and RAM, which are the Tensor G4 and 16GB respectively.

It also gets the exact same camera system in the form of a triple camera setup, featuring a 50MP main 1x wide camera, a 48MP 5x telephoto and a 48MP ultrawide shooter. On the front, it has a brand new 42MP shooter for selfies. It also packs all the AI smarts like Magic Eraser, Add Me, and the Google-developed advanced imaging pipeline for imagery.

Coming to the display, unlike the Pixel 9 Pro XL, it gets a 6.3-inch compact LTPO OLED panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and 3000 nits peak brightness.

Despite being smaller, it packs a large 4700 mAh battery cell. And, for biometric authentication, you get an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, just like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and based on our testing it is quite quick and accurate. The device currently runs on Android 14, and just like the other Pixel 9 series devices, it too will get 7 years of software upgrades, which makes it a future-proof device.

It also gets IP68 dust and water resistance to protect against the elements and it also comes with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 to protect against scratches.

First Published Date: 14 Oct, 17:12 IST
