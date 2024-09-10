iPhone 15 gets a big price cut in India after iPhone 16 launch, it now costs…

iPhone 15 price has been officially slashed on Apple's official website after the launch of new iPhone 16. Apple has kept the prices of the new iPhone 16 same as its predecessor official launch price India and the company has slashed the prices of iPhone 15 by ₹10000. iPhone 15 is available at a reduced price of ₹69,900 on Apple India's official online store. To recall, the iPhone 15 was launched last year along with iPhone 15 Pro and Plus at a starting price of ₹79,900. Apple recently reduced the price of iPhone 15 series models in India after the government announced reduction in the basic customs duty (BCD) on imported mobile phones and printed circuit board assemblies. While the iPhone 15 Pro Max witnessed the biggest price cut, iPhone 15's price was reduced down to ₹79,600.

Also read: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus launched with new Capture button, A18 chip and more- All details

Buy Now More about Apple iPhone 15 12% OFF 12% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Black

Black 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage See full Specifications

iPhone 15 new price in India

iPhone 15 price in India now begins at ₹69,900 for the 128GB storage variant. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants of iPhone 15 are now priced at ₹79,900 and ₹99,900 respectively.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

iPhone 15 specifications

Apple iPhone 15 is powered by A16 Bionic chip paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone gets a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with 60Hz refresh rate. It runs iOS 17 out of the box and is eligible to run the new iOS 18. iPhone 15 gets a 48MP primary sensor like the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. The 48MP camera is supported with a 12MP secondary sensor.

Also read: Apple AirPods 4 launched in India: New design, H2 chipset, ANC and more

Apple iPhone 15 edges are slightly curved which will make it easier to hold and carry. The design will also make it feel lighter. The Apple iPhone 15 gets slim bezels and notchless design with the Dynamic Island. At the rear, the phone gets frosted glass and a slightly larger camera lens. Another big noticeable change is the USB-C port at the bottom edge.



Catch all the latest updates on Apple Event 2024. Discover everything you need to know about the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Plus.