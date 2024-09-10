 iPhone 15 gets a big price cut in India after iPhone 16 launch, it now costs… | Mobile News

iPhone 15 gets a big price cut in India after iPhone 16 launch, it now costs…

Apple has significantly reduced the price of iPhone 15 after the launch of iPhone 16 at the annual September event.

iPhone 15 price has been officially slashed on Apple's official website after the launch of new iPhone 16. Apple has kept the prices of the new iPhone 16 same as its predecessor official launch price India and the company has slashed the prices of iPhone 15 by 10000. iPhone 15 is available at a reduced price of 69,900 on Apple India's official online store. To recall, the iPhone 15 was launched last year along with iPhone 15 Pro and Plus at a starting price of 79,900. Apple recently reduced the price of iPhone 15 series models in India after the government announced reduction in the basic customs duty (BCD) on imported mobile phones and printed circuit board assemblies. While the iPhone 15 Pro Max witnessed the biggest price cut, iPhone 15's price was reduced down to 79,600.

iPhone 15 new price in India

iPhone 15 price in India now begins at 69,900 for the 128GB storage variant. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants of iPhone 15 are now priced at 79,900 and 99,900 respectively.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 15 specifications

Apple iPhone 15 is powered by A16 Bionic chip paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone gets a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with 60Hz refresh rate. It runs iOS 17 out of the box and is eligible to run the new iOS 18. iPhone 15 gets a 48MP primary sensor like the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. The 48MP camera is supported with a 12MP secondary sensor.

Apple iPhone 15 edges are slightly curved which will make it easier to hold and carry. The design will also make it feel lighter. The Apple iPhone 15 gets slim bezels and notchless design with the Dynamic Island. At the rear, the phone gets frosted glass and a slightly larger camera lens. Another big noticeable change is the USB-C port at the bottom edge.

