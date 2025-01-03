Moto G05 India launch set for January 7: Check confirmed specs, design, and more

Motorola is set to expand its budget lineup in the Indian market with the launch of a brand-new G Series smartphone, the Moto G05. This will be a follow-up to last year's Moto G04 and will feature several upgrades. Here's everything we know about the Moto G05 ahead of its launch, thanks to the microsite on Flipkart.

Moto G05 Specifications

If you visit the Flipkart microsite for the Moto G05, you will see that the device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme chipset. It will also come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

In terms of optics, Motorola has equipped the phone with a 50MP main camera and an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter.

For the display, the device will feature a 6.67-inch panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. Motorola has also opted for Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for display protection.

Regarding design, Motorola is introducing a vegan leather back, which gives the phone a premium look, reminicesnt of the brand's more premium offerings. Additionally, the phone will be available in Pantone-curated colours, offering vibrant shades.

On the software front, the Moto G05 will run Android 15 straight out of the box, with assured updates for two years. As for the battery, the device packs a 5,200mAh unit, claimed to deliver up to 70 hours of music playback, 39 hours of talk time, 19 hours of video playback, and 28 hours of internet browsing. Motorola is also including extras such as an IP52 water-repellent rating and a water touch technology feature.

Moto G05 Release Date and Availability

The Moto G05 is set to launch on 7 January at 12 PM and will be available on Flipkart. The microsite shows two colour options: Forest Green (a shade of green) and Plum Red (maroonish red). It remains to be seen if other colour options are made available as well.

