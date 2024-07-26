 Nothing Phone 2a Plus India launch confirmed for July 31, key specifications revealed | Mobile News

Nothing Phone 2a Plus India launch confirmed for July 31, key specifications revealed

Nothing is gearing up to release the Nothing Phone 2a Plus in India on July 31. The new phone will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro processor.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 26 2024, 07:02 IST
Nothing Phone 2a Plus India launch confirmed for July 31, key specifications revealed
Nothing Phone 2a Plus' key details have been revealed by the company ahead of the official India launch on July 31. (Representative image) (Unsplash)

Nothing Phone 2a Plus India launch has been confirmed by Cark Pei-led UK based company Nothing. The new Nothing Phone 2a Plus will be launched in India on July 31. To create excitement, Nothing has been sharing hints about the new phone's features. Recently, they revealed the details about the phone's chipset.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Flip 6, Watch 7, Watch Ultra and Buds 3 goes on sale: Check prices and offers

You may be interested in

Nothing Phone 2a
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹25,900
Buy now
25% OFF
Nothing Phone 2 256GB
  • White
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹29,899₹39,999
Buy now
Realme GT Neo 3 5G 150W
  • Nitro Blue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹24,325
Check details
14% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹115,860₹134,999
Buy now

Nothing Phone 2a Plus to get New Chipset

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing announced that the Nothing Phone 2a Plus will use the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chipset. This processor has eight cores and can run at speeds up to 3.0GHz. It is expected to be about 10 percent faster than the processor in the Nothing Phone 2a, which uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro. The new phone will also come with 12GB of RAM, which can be virtually expanded to 20GB with a feature called RAM Booster. It will also have a Mali-G610 MC4 graphics processor, which is said to be 30 percent faster than the one in the previous model.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also Read: HMD Crest smartphone series launching in India on July 25: Here's everything you need to know

Nothing Phone 2a Specs That We May See in Plus Model

The Nothing Phone 2a, launched in May, has a unique design called the Glyph Interface. It is priced at Rs. 23,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Phone 2a has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen, which offers sharp and clear visuals. The screen can adjust its refresh rate from 30Hz to 120Hz, making it smooth for different tasks. It also comes with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone has two 50-megapixel cameras on the back for taking high-quality photos and a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats. The Phone 2a offers up to 256GB of storage and has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It features dual stereo speakers and is resistant to dust and water with an IP54 rating. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

Also Read: Amazon Prime Video getting a major redesign: Simplified navigation, Al suggestions and more

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is eagerly awaited and promises several upgrades over the Nothing Phone 2a. With a new, faster processor and other improvements, it aims to deliver better performance. More details will be revealed at the official launch on July 31.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Jul, 07:01 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 launching soon: why you should skip iphone 15 even on sale iphone prices to reduce in india after union budget 2024? 5 questions answered iphone 16 series launch likely in september: how apple may have solved post-launch overheating problem ipad air (2024) review: the most practical tablet that is ‘pro’ enough iphone 14 available with 23% discount on amazon: check price, specifications and more iqoo z9s series india launch confirmed: design, specifications and everything we know iphone 13 now available with over rs. 10000 discount on amazon: check price, benefits and more hmd crest smartphone series launching in india on july 25: here's everything you need to know samsung galaxy z fold 6, galaxy flip 6, watch 7, watch ultra and buds 3 go on sale: check prices and offers realme narzo 61 budget smartphone launching in india on july 29: design, features and more
Home Mobile Mobile News Nothing Phone 2a Plus India launch confirmed for July 31, key specifications revealed
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers
GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts
GTA 6 RELEASE DATE

GTA 6 release will be 'positive' for gaming industry, says Ubisoft CEO - Here’s why
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others

Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
Top photography smartphones of 2024: High-end cameras that can fit in your pocket

Top photography smartphones of 2024: High-end cameras that can fit in your pocket

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets