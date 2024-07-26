Nothing Phone 2a Plus India launch confirmed for July 31, key specifications revealed

Nothing Phone 2a Plus India launch has been confirmed by Cark Pei-led UK based company Nothing. The new Nothing Phone 2a Plus will be launched in India on July 31. To create excitement, Nothing has been sharing hints about the new phone's features. Recently, they revealed the details about the phone's chipset.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus to get New Chipset

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing announced that the Nothing Phone 2a Plus will use the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chipset. This processor has eight cores and can run at speeds up to 3.0GHz. It is expected to be about 10 percent faster than the processor in the Nothing Phone 2a, which uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro. The new phone will also come with 12GB of RAM, which can be virtually expanded to 20GB with a feature called RAM Booster. It will also have a Mali-G610 MC4 graphics processor, which is said to be 30 percent faster than the one in the previous model.

Nothing Phone 2a Specs That We May See in Plus Model

The Nothing Phone 2a, launched in May, has a unique design called the Glyph Interface. It is priced at Rs. 23,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Phone 2a has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen, which offers sharp and clear visuals. The screen can adjust its refresh rate from 30Hz to 120Hz, making it smooth for different tasks. It also comes with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone has two 50-megapixel cameras on the back for taking high-quality photos and a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats. The Phone 2a offers up to 256GB of storage and has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It features dual stereo speakers and is resistant to dust and water with an IP54 rating. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is eagerly awaited and promises several upgrades over the Nothing Phone 2a. With a new, faster processor and other improvements, it aims to deliver better performance. More details will be revealed at the official launch on July 31.

