Samsung Galaxy S25 Series wishlist: 5 things we want to see

January 2025 is here, and that means the alleged launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is approaching. Reports suggest that the launch could happen on 22nd January, although that remains to be seen. Having said that, a lot has already leaked about the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, particularly the S25 Ultra, including design, specs, and more. Based on the information we have, here's what we want to see from the Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra should retain the anti-reflective coating

If you have owned the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra or seen it in-store, you would have noticed a special coating on the display that prevents reflections. This is an underrated feature that the S24 Ultra had, enhancing the overall viewing experience in direct sunlight and under artificial lighting. While it hasn't been confirmed yet, we hope that Samsung continues to offer this coating with the S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

256 GB Storage 6.92 inches Display Size See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S25 series should offer better haptics

Don't get us wrong, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series has good haptics, but they were no match for the likes of the Pixel 9 series or the iPhone 16 series. Samsung flagships, in the past as well, have always fallen just short when it comes to haptics, and we would appreciate it if Samsung brings a stronger and more tactile haptic motor to the S25 series.

Ability to shoot Log video with the Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung has been improving its video capabilities with every iteration of its flagships, and now the S24 Ultra offers some of the best video quality on the Android side of things. However, it is still no match for the video recording capabilities of the iPhone 16 Pro, which offers the ability to shoot ProRes log. The Samsung S24 Ultra can already shoot 4K at 120 FPS, and it would be a natural progression if Samsung offered the ability to shoot log video with the S25 series as well. This would bring it more in line with the iPhone and other Android flagships, such as the Vivo X200 Pro.

Samsung should continue offering fun colours with the S25 series

If you think about it, Samsung offers some of the most fun and vibrant colours with its flagship phones. Unlike the Pro models from other brands, the S24 Ultra offered unique colours like Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow. Reports suggest that Samsung will continue offering vibrant colourways with the S25 series, and we certainly hope this is true.

Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset across the lineup

Reports have tipped that all the Samsung Galaxy S25 models, including the base S25, the S25 Plus, and the flagship S25 Ultra—could all feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This will be good news for many, as Snapdragon flagship chipsets are always associated with strong performance. Also, Samsung's flagship chipsets have been notably weaker compared to their Snapdragon counterparts. We saw this with the S24 series, where Samsung opted for the Exynos chipset for the base S24 and S24 Plus, while using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and this resulted in the S24 Ultra being more powerful than its siblings.

