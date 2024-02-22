 Moto G04 128gb - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 22 Feb 2024

Moto G04 128GB

Moto G04 128GB is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 8,659 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T606 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto G04 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Moto G04 128GB now with free delivery.
Concord Black Sea Green Satin Blue Sunrise Orange
128 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.56 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

16 MP

Moto G04 128GB Price in India

The starting price for the Moto G04 128GB in India is Rs. 8,659.  This is the Moto G04 128GB base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue and Sunrise Orange. ...Read More

Moto G04 128GB

Out of Stock

Moto Mobiles

Moto G04 128gb Full Specifications

  • Processor

    Unisoc T606

  • Display

    6.56 inches (16.66 cm)

  • Front Camera

    5 MP

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Rear Camera

    16 MP

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 15W

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Thickness

    7.99 mm

  • Weight

    178.8 grams

  • Build Material

    Back: Plastic

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP52

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Width

    74.53 mm

  • Colours

    Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, Sunrise Orange

  • Height

    163.49 mm

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    89.50 %

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    85.27 %

  • Pixel Density

    269 ppi

  • Resolution

    720x1612 px (HD+)

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Screen Size

    6.56 inches (16.66 cm)

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Resolution

    5 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Brand

    Moto

  • Launch Date

    February 22, 2024 (Official)

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Image Resolution

    4616 x 3464 Pixels

  • Resolution

    16 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1µm pixel size)

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Custom Watermark Face detection Touch to focus

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • FM Radio

    Yes, Recording option

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • NFC

    No

  • Wi-Fi Calling

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SAR Value

    Head: 1.06 W/kg, Body: 1.16 W/kg

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Chipset

    Unisoc T606

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • CPU

    Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Fabrication

    12 nm

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 106 GB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • USB OTG

    Yes
Mobiles By Brand

