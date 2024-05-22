 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 256GB - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives Web Stories News
MotorolaEdge50Fusion256GB_Display_6.67inches(16.94cm)
MotorolaEdge50Fusion256GB_FrontCamera_32MP
MotorolaEdge50Fusion256GB_RAM_12GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39893/heroimage/162270-v6-motorola-edge-50-fusion-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_MotorolaEdge50Fusion256GB_3
Release date : 22 May 2024

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 256GB

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 256GB is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 27,419 in India with 50 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 256GB now with free delivery.
Marshmallow Blue Forest Blue Hot Pink
Price : ₹26,900 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Key Specs

RAM

12 GB

Display

6.67 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 13 MP

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Variants & Price

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion price starts at ₹24,999 and goes upto ₹27,990. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is available in 7 options.

Filter variants by Storage:
₹24,999 4% OFF
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹25,497 2% OFF Marshmallow Blue
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹25,720 1% OFF Forest Green
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹25,914 14% OFF Forest Blue
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹27,419 2% OFF
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹27,899 15% OFF Hot Pink
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹27,990 Forest Green
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
 Buy Now
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 256gb Latest Update

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 256gb Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
8
Camera

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • Display

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 13 MP

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Turbo Power, 68W

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Build Material

    Back: PMMA, Vegan Leather

  • Weight

    175 grams

  • Thickness

    7.8 mm

  • Colours

    Marshmallow Blue, Forest Blue, Hot Pink

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68

  • Height

    162 mm

  • Width

    73.1 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Pixel Density

    395 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    90.7 %

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    92 %

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Resolution

    1080x2400 px (FHD+)

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v5

  • Screen Size

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • HDR 10 / HDR+ support

    Yes, HDR 10+

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    P-OLED

  • Resolution

    32 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(0.7µm pixel size)

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Custom UI

    Hello UI

  • Brand

    Motorola

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Launch Date

    May 22, 2024 (Official)

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording Slo-motion

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode Macro Mode

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Camera Features

    8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Custom Watermark Face detection Filters Touch to focus

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(LYT 700C, CMOS image sensor, 1µm pixel size)13 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(1.12µm pixel size)

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Quad Phase Detection autofocus

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • SAR Value

    Head: 1.04 W/kg, Body: 1.05 W/kg

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

  • Graphics

    Adreno 710

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    No

Which is better based on our algorithm?

Our compare tool lets you decide which device would be better for you. The tool is based on our in-house algorithm, which is constantly evolving.

Currently comparing:
HT TECH SCORE 8  /  10
8 8 4 8 10
Performance
Battery
Display
Camera
Storage
HT TECH SCORE 9  /  10
10 6 8 10 10
Disclaimer: Above mentioned calculations are based on our internal algorithm

Related Products

32% OFF

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
  • Marshmallow Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹23,899 ₹34,990
Buy Now
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 256gb Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
23% OFF

IQOO Z9s
  • Titanium Matte
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹19,998 ₹25,999
Buy Now
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 256gb Iqoo Z9s
17% OFF

IQOO Z9s Pro
  • Luxe Marble
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹24,998 ₹29,999
Buy Now
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 256gb Iqoo Z9s Pro
24% OFF

Vivo V40
  • Ganges Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹34,970 ₹45,999
Buy Now
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 256gb Vivo V40
Latest Mobile Phones

Other Popular Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone SE 4
  • 64 GB Storage
₹49,990
Check Details
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 256gb Apple iPhone Se 4

Nokia Play 2 Max
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹37,990
Check Details
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 256gb Nokia Play 2 Max

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹98,990
Check Details
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 256gb Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
23% OFF

IQOO Z9s
  • Titanium Matte
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹19,998 ₹25,999
Buy Now
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 256gb Iqoo Z9s

Samsung Galaxy A16
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹16,990
Check Details
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 256gb Samsung Galaxy A16

OPPO K12
  • Starry Night
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹0
Check Details
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 256gb Oppo K12

Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy Now
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 256gb Apple iPhone 16
11% OFF

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990 ₹134,999
Buy Now
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 256gb Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
14% OFF

Vivo V40 Pro
  • Ganges Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹47,500 ₹54,999
Buy Now
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 256gb Vivo V40 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹97,990
Check Details
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 256gb Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Web Stories

Motorola Edge 50 launched: 8 things to know about the mid-range smartphone

Aug 02, 2024

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra launched in India: Know 5 unique features of the new foldable smartphone

Jul 08, 2024

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra launched: 8 things to know about this smartphone- Camera, display and more

Jun 19, 2024

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion launched with IP68 in India: 10 things to know

May 17, 2024

iPhone 15 available with over 11900 discount in Flipkart sale: Check price and offers

Oct 10, 2024
Web Stories

Related Motorola News

Motorola Razr 50 first impression: Affordable foldable smartphone with cool features
16 Sep 2024

Motorola Razr 50 launched in India at 64,999- Check out specs, features, more
10 Sep 2024

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra gets big price cut in India, now available at just Rs…
30 Aug 2024

Motorola Razr 50 teaser reveals larger external screen and enhanced camera features ahead of India launch- Details
21 Aug 2024
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
₹119,990 ₹134,999
Buy Now

Vivo X100 Pro 5G

  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹89,999
Check Details

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
₹140,999 ₹159,900
Buy Now

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹99,999
Check Details
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹79,900
Buy Now

Vivo T3 Pro

  • Sandstone Orange
  • 8 GB RAM
₹24,999
Check Details

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo

  • Turbo Yellow
  • 6 GB RAM
₹16,998 ₹19,999
Buy Now

IQOO Z9s

  • Titanium Matte
  • 8 GB RAM
₹19,998 ₹25,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Realme C67 4G

  • Sunny Oasis
  • 8 GB RAM
₹14,590
Check Details

Xiaomi Redmi 11 Power

  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹12,499
Check Details

Oppo Find X8 5G

  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹19,999
Check Details

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro

  • Spring Wild Green
  • 12 GB RAM
₹35,190
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 21 September 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Motorola Mobile   /   Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 256GB

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 256gb
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender