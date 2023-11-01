Oneplus 7t Pro Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OnePlus 7T Pro OnePlus 7T Pro is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 32,999 in India with 48 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Processor , 4085 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 7T Pro from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 7T Pro now with free delivery.