 Oneplus 7t Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OnePlus 7T

    OnePlus 7T is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 37,999 in India with 48 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor, 3800 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 7T from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 7T now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹37,999
    128 GB
    6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
    48 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP
    16 MP
    3800 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Key Specs
    ₹37,999
    128 GB
    6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    48 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP
    3800 mAh
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Oneplus 7t Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 48 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP
    • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    • 3800 mAh
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Yes, Warp, 30W: 70 % in 30 minutes
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 3800 mAh
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuos autofocus
    • F2.0
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F1.6
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Exmor RS
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Fixed Focus
    Design
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 8.1 mm
    • 160.9 mm
    • 74.4 mm
    • Frosted Silver, Glacier Blue
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • 190 grams
    Display
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 402 ppi
    • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • Fluid AMOLED
    • 90 Hz
    • 20:9
    • 86.53 %
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    General
    • 7T
    • Oxygen OS
    • September 28, 2019 (Official)
    • Yes
    • OnePlus
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    Multimedia
    • No
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Head: 1.06 W/kg, Body: 0.93 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • 24.0 s
    • Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
    • 8 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • 7 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Adreno 640
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 16MP + 12MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • Yes
    • UFS 3.0
    • No
    • 128 GB
    Oneplus 7t