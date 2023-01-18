 Oneplus 8 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OnePlus 8 Pro

    OnePlus 8 Pro is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 54,999 in India with 48 MP + 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor, 4510 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 8 Pro from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 8 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Oneplus 8 Pro Summary

    The OnePlus 8 Pro was launched in 2020. It is an Android phone that goes to great lengths to include the most powerful hardware components possible, such as upgraded camera sensors, a larger battery, a faster processor, and a higher refresh rate display. It is available in three colour variants- Glacial Green, Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue. The smartphone is powered by OxygenOS, which is based on Android 10.

    Price

    The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at Rs 48,999 for the base model with 8+128GB configuration. The other variant with 12+256GB configuration is priced at Rs 53,999.

    Storage

    The OnePlus 8 Pro's 8GB of RAM variant has 128GB of internal storage, while the 12GB RAM variant has an internal storage of 256GB. It has a UFS 3.0 storage system.

    Display

    The OnePlus 8 Pro has a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168-pixel) AMOLED display with high colour accuracy and compatibility for HDR10+. At QHD+ resolution, the OnePlus 8 Pro can run at 120Hz. The smartphone has a 19.8:9 aspect ratio and is protected by 3D Corning Gorilla Glass.

    Processor

    The OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with a 5G-capable X55 chipset. It is equipped with an Adreno 650 graphics processor and runs on LPDDR5 RAM.

    Camera

    The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a triple rear camera set-up. The primary camera has a Sony IMX689 sensor with a 48-megapixel resolution and a pixel size of 1.12 micrometres. It features an aperture of f/1.78 and supports optical stabilisation. The telephoto camera sports an optical stabilisation system, with an 8-megapixel resolution. Finally, the wide-angle camera is equipped with a 48-megapixel sensor with autofocus, allowing it to capture extreme close-ups. It includes Sony's 16-megapixel IMX471 sensor with a small f/2.45 aperture for selfies. The OnePlus 8 Pro has a 3x hybrid zoom and a digital zoom of up to 30x as well.

    Battery

    The OnePlus 8 Pro's battery capacity is 4,510mAh, and it supports the Warp Charge 30T fast charging.

    Top rivals

    Xiaomi Mi 10, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Huawei P30 Pro, iQOO 7 Legend and Asus ROG Phone 5 are amongst its top competitors around this price segment.

    Other features

    Motion Graphics Smoothing exclusively features on the OnePlus 8 Pro. When activated, it increases the framerate of any video in fullscreen mode. Additionally, the dust and water resistance of the OnePlus 8 Pro is IP68 certified.

    Reference-

    Oneplus 8 Pro Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes, Warp, 30W: 50 % in 23 minutes
    • No
    • 4510 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • F2.45
    • F1.78
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuos autofocus, Laser autofocus
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Fixed Focus
    • Exmor RS
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 16 MP f/2.45, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Screen flash
    Design
    • 74.3 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant, IP68
    • 199 grams
    • 8.5 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue
    • 165.3 mm
    Display
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 513 ppi
    • 1440 x 3168 pixels
    • 90.36 %
    • 120 Hz
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    • 19.8:9
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • Fluid AMOLED
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    General
    • OnePlus
    • 8 Pro
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Oxygen OS
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Yes
    • April 24, 2020 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • Dolby Atmos
    • No
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Bands: TDD N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.1
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • 7 nm
    • LPDDR5
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    • 64 bit
    • 20.0 s
    • LPDDR5
    • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    • 8 GB
    • Adreno 650
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+48+8+5 MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, rgbw sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • No
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 3.0
    Oneplus 8 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Oneplus 8 Pro in India?

    Oneplus 8 Pro price in India at 54,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4510 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oneplus 8 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Oneplus 8 Pro?

    What is the Oneplus 8 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Oneplus 8 Pro Waterproof?

    Oneplus 8 Pro