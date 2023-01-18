Oneplus 8 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Oneplus 8 Pro Summary

The OnePlus 8 Pro was launched in 2020. It is an Android phone that goes to great lengths to include the most powerful hardware components possible, such as upgraded camera sensors, a larger battery, a faster processor, and a higher refresh rate display. It is available in three colour variants- Glacial Green, Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue. The smartphone is powered by OxygenOS, which is based on Android 10.



Price



The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at Rs 48,999 for the base model with 8+128GB configuration. The other variant with 12+256GB configuration is priced at Rs 53,999.



Storage



The OnePlus 8 Pro's 8GB of RAM variant has 128GB of internal storage, while the 12GB RAM variant has an internal storage of 256GB. It has a UFS 3.0 storage system.



Display



The OnePlus 8 Pro has a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168-pixel) AMOLED display with high colour accuracy and compatibility for HDR10+. At QHD+ resolution, the OnePlus 8 Pro can run at 120Hz. The smartphone has a 19.8:9 aspect ratio and is protected by 3D Corning Gorilla Glass.



Processor



The OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with a 5G-capable X55 chipset. It is equipped with an Adreno 650 graphics processor and runs on LPDDR5 RAM.



Camera



The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a triple rear camera set-up. The primary camera has a Sony IMX689 sensor with a 48-megapixel resolution and a pixel size of 1.12 micrometres. It features an aperture of f/1.78 and supports optical stabilisation. The telephoto camera sports an optical stabilisation system, with an 8-megapixel resolution. Finally, the wide-angle camera is equipped with a 48-megapixel sensor with autofocus, allowing it to capture extreme close-ups. It includes Sony's 16-megapixel IMX471 sensor with a small f/2.45 aperture for selfies. The OnePlus 8 Pro has a 3x hybrid zoom and a digital zoom of up to 30x as well.



Battery



The OnePlus 8 Pro's battery capacity is 4,510mAh, and it supports the Warp Charge 30T fast charging.



Top rivals



Xiaomi Mi 10, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Huawei P30 Pro, iQOO 7 Legend and Asus ROG Phone 5 are amongst its top competitors around this price segment.



Other features



Motion Graphics Smoothing exclusively features on the OnePlus 8 Pro. When activated, it increases the framerate of any video in fullscreen mode. Additionally, the dust and water resistance of the OnePlus 8 Pro is IP68 certified.



Reference-



https://www.oneplus.in/8-pro/specs?from=8pro https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/oneplus-8-pro-review-sale-specs-launch-india-price-cameras-2245232%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off