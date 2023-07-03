Oneplus 8 Price in India (03 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OnePlus 8 OnePlus 8 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 41,999 in India with 48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor , 4300 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 8 from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 8 now with free delivery.