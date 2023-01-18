Oneplus 8t Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Oneplus 8t Summary

The OnePlus 8T, which was released as a mid-year upgrade to the OnePlus 8 in 2020, improves on its predecessor in a number of ways. It has a premium-looking design and is essentially made of glass with a metal frame in the centre, making it a relatively lightweight device at 188 gms. It comes in two colour variants: Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green. The OnePlus 8T runs on OxygenOS operating system and is powered by Android 11.



Price



The OnePlus 8T is priced at Rs 38,999 for the base model with 8+128GB configuration. The other variant with 12+256GB configuration is priced at Rs 41,999.



Storage



The OnePlus 8T's 8GB of RAM variant has 128GB of internal storage, while the 12GB RAM variant has an internal storage of 256GB. UFS 3.1 flash storage is used in the smartphone.



Display



The OnePlus 8T sports a 6.55-inch full-HD + AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. With a pixel density of 402ppi and a maximum brightness of 1,100nits, the panel is HDR10+ certified.



Processor



The OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with a 5G-capable X55 chipset. It is equipped with an Adreno 650 graphics processor and runs on LPDDR4X RAM.



Camera



The OnePlus 8T has a quad-camera configuration on the back. Its primary camera has a 48-megapixel, Sony IMX586 optically stabilised sensor. A 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123-degree field of view, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera are amongst the other rear cameras on the smartphone. The front camera includes a Sony IMX471 sensor with 16 megapixels resolution.



Battery



The OnePlus 8T's battery capacity is 4,500mAh, and it supports the Warp Charge 65 fast charging.



Top rivals



The OnePlus 9R 5G, Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro, iQOO 7 Legend and Asus ROG Phone 4 are amongst its top competitors in this price segment.



Other features



An in-display fingerprint sensor, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, face recognition, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC are amongst the other features available on OnePlus 8T. It also includes a flicker detection sensor in the camera module, as well as numerous satellite navigation systems and the usual array of sensors.



Reference-



https://www.oneplus.in/8t/specs?from=oneplus-8t https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/oneplus-8t-review-price-in-india-specs-5g-amazon-buy-sale-date-2309870%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off