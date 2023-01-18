 Oneplus 8t Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OnePlus 8T

    OnePlus 8T

    OnePlus 8T is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 42,999 in India with 48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 8T from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 8T now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34912/heroimage/138581-v4-oneplus-8t-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34912/images/Design/138581-v4-oneplus-8t-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34912/images/Design/138581-v4-oneplus-8t-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34912/images/Design/138581-v4-oneplus-8t-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34912/images/Design/138581-v4-oneplus-8t-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹42,999
    128 GB
    6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v11
    Oneplus 8t Summary

    The OnePlus 8T, which was released as a mid-year upgrade to the OnePlus 8 in 2020, improves on its predecessor in a number of ways. It has a premium-looking design and is essentially made of glass with a metal frame in the centre, making it a relatively lightweight device at 188 gms. It comes in two colour variants: Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green. The OnePlus 8T runs on OxygenOS operating system and is powered by Android 11.

    Price

    The OnePlus 8T is priced at Rs 38,999 for the base model with 8+128GB configuration. The other variant with 12+256GB configuration is priced at Rs 41,999.

    Storage

    The OnePlus 8T's 8GB of RAM variant has 128GB of internal storage, while the 12GB RAM variant has an internal storage of 256GB. UFS 3.1 flash storage is used in the smartphone.

    Display

    The OnePlus 8T sports a 6.55-inch full-HD + AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. With a pixel density of 402ppi and a maximum brightness of 1,100nits, the panel is HDR10+ certified.

    Processor

    The OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with a 5G-capable X55 chipset. It is equipped with an Adreno 650 graphics processor and runs on LPDDR4X RAM.

    Camera

    The OnePlus 8T has a quad-camera configuration on the back. Its primary camera has a 48-megapixel, Sony IMX586 optically stabilised sensor. A 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123-degree field of view, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera are amongst the other rear cameras on the smartphone. The front camera includes a Sony IMX471 sensor with 16 megapixels resolution.

    Battery

    The OnePlus 8T's battery capacity is 4,500mAh, and it supports the Warp Charge 65 fast charging.

    Top rivals

    The OnePlus 9R 5G, Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro, iQOO 7 Legend and Asus ROG Phone 4 are amongst its top competitors in this price segment.

    Other features

    An in-display fingerprint sensor, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, face recognition, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC are amongst the other features available on OnePlus 8T. It also includes a flicker detection sensor in the camera module, as well as numerous satellite navigation systems and the usual array of sensors.

    Reference-

    Oneplus 8t Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    • 4500 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes, Warp, 65W: 100 % in 39 minutes
    • 4500 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • F2.4
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exmor RS
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Fixed Focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.6" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.7
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuos autofocus
    Design
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 160.7 mm
    • 188 grams
    • 74.1 mm
    • 8.4 mm
    • Aquamarine Green, Lunar Silver
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 86.98 %
    • 402 ppi
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 120 Hz
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 1100 nits
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 20:9
    • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Fluid AMOLED
    General
    • 8T
    • OnePlus
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • October 16, 2020 (Official)
    • Oxygen OS
    • Android v11
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Atmos
    • No
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 1.07 W/kg, Body: 0.85 W/kg
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Bands: TDD N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • 7 nm
    • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    • 8 GB
    • 20.0 s
    • Adreno 650
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+16+5+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • UFS 3.1
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • No
    • Up to 109 GB
    Oneplus 8t FAQs

    What is the price of the Oneplus 8T in India?

    Oneplus 8T price in India at 38,894 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oneplus 8T?

    How many colors are available in Oneplus 8T?

    What is the Oneplus 8T Battery Capacity?

    Is Oneplus 8T Waterproof?

    Oneplus 8t