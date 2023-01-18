Oneplus 9 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Oneplus 9 Summary

The OnePlus 9 was launched earlier this year and it has all of the qualities that one would expect from OnePlus: long battery life and quick charging. It is available in three colour variants - Astral Black, Arctic Sky and Winter Mist. The smartphone is powered by OxygenOS, which is based on Android 11.



Price



The OnePlus 9 is priced at Rs 46,999 for the base model with 8+128GB configuration. The other variant with 12+256GB configuration is priced at Rs 51,999.



Storage



The OnePlus 9's 8GB of RAM variant has 128GB of internal storage, while the 12GB RAM variant has an internal storage of 256GB. It has a UFS 3.1 storage system.



Display



A 6.55-inch AMOLED display features on the new OnePlus 9. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and has a full-HD+ resolution. It is also HDR-certified. The smartphone has a 20:9 aspect ratio and is protected by 3D Corning Gorilla Glass.



Processor



The OnePlus 9 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with a 5G-capable X60 chipset. It is equipped with an Adreno 660 graphics processor and runs on LPDDR5 RAM.



Camera



The Sony IMX689 sensor is used in the OnePlus 9's main wide camera. The main camera has a 48MP resolution and an aperture of f/1.8. The Sony IMX766 sensor is used in the ultra-wide lens, which has a 50MP resolution and an f/2.2 aperture. A 2MP monochrome lens has been included in place of a telephoto lens on the smartphone. The Sony IMX471 sensor is used in the front camera, which has a 16MP resolution and an f/2.4 aperture. It can record 8K videos at 30 fps, 4K video at 30/60 fps and 1080p video at 30/60 fps. It also comes with Super Slow Motion and Time-Lapse features.



Battery



The OnePlus 9 is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery and it supports Warp Charge 65T charging.



Top rivals



iPhone 12, Vivo X70 Pro, OnePlus 8T, iQOO 7 Legend and Asus ROG Phone 5 are amongst OnePlus 9's top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, various sensors and satellite navigation systems, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an upgraded haptic engine, and a better cooling system for the SoC are all included in the OnePlus 9.



