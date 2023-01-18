 Oneplus 9 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OnePlus 9

    OnePlus 9 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 46,999 in India with 48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 9 from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 9 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹46,999
    128 GB
    6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
    48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 46,399 M.R.P. ₹64,999
    Buy Now

    Oneplus 9 Summary

    The OnePlus 9 was launched earlier this year and it has all of the qualities that one would expect from OnePlus: long battery life and quick charging. It is available in three colour variants - Astral Black, Arctic Sky and Winter Mist. The smartphone is powered by OxygenOS, which is based on Android 11.

    Price

    The OnePlus 9 is priced at Rs 46,999 for the base model with 8+128GB configuration. The other variant with 12+256GB configuration is priced at Rs 51,999.

    Storage

    The OnePlus 9's 8GB of RAM variant has 128GB of internal storage, while the 12GB RAM variant has an internal storage of 256GB. It has a UFS 3.1 storage system.

    Display

    A 6.55-inch AMOLED display features on the new OnePlus 9. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and has a full-HD+ resolution. It is also HDR-certified. The smartphone has a 20:9 aspect ratio and is protected by 3D Corning Gorilla Glass.

    Processor

    The OnePlus 9 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with a 5G-capable X60 chipset. It is equipped with an Adreno 660 graphics processor and runs on LPDDR5 RAM.

    Camera

    The Sony IMX689 sensor is used in the OnePlus 9's main wide camera. The main camera has a 48MP resolution and an aperture of f/1.8. The Sony IMX766 sensor is used in the ultra-wide lens, which has a 50MP resolution and an f/2.2 aperture. A 2MP monochrome lens has been included in place of a telephoto lens on the smartphone. The Sony IMX471 sensor is used in the front camera, which has a 16MP resolution and an f/2.4 aperture. It can record 8K videos at 30 fps, 4K video at 30/60 fps and 1080p video at 30/60 fps. It also comes with Super Slow Motion and Time-Lapse features.

    Battery

    The OnePlus 9 is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery and it supports Warp Charge 65T charging.

    Top rivals

    iPhone 12, Vivo X70 Pro, OnePlus 8T, iQOO 7 Legend and Asus ROG Phone 5 are amongst OnePlus 9's top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, various sensors and satellite navigation systems, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an upgraded haptic engine, and a better cooling system for the SoC are all included in the OnePlus 9.

    OnePlus 9 Price in India

    OnePlus 9 price in India starts at Rs.46,999. The lowest price of OnePlus 9 is Rs.43,899 on amazon.in.

    Oneplus 9 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 4500 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes, Warp, 65W: 100 % in 29 minutes
    • No
    • 4500 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Exmor RS
    • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Single
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • F2.4
    • Fixed Focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.8
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuos autofocus
    • Yes, Screen flash
    Design
    • 183 grams
    • 160 mm
    • Astral Black, Arctic Sky, Winter Mist
    • 73.9 mm
    • 8.1 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    Display
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 402 ppi
    • 120 Hz
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 1100 nits
    • 87.6 %
    • 20:9
    • Fluid AMOLED
    • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    General
    • 9
    • OnePlus
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • April 15, 2021 (Official)
    • Oxygen OS
    • Yes
    • Android v11
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    • No
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n, MIMO
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Bands: TDD N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 1.19 W/kg, Body: 0.78 W/kg
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n, MIMO
    Performance
    • 22.0 s
    • 5 nm
    • Adreno 660
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR5
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR5
    • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 50MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 3.1
    • Yes
    • No
    Oneplus 9