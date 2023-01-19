 Oneplus Nord Ce 2 5g 8gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Oneplus Mobile OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G 8GB RAM

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G 8GB RAM

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G 8GB RAM is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 24,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37194/heroimage/149470-v3-oneplus-nord-ce-2-5g-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37194/images/Design/149470-v3-oneplus-nord-ce-2-5g-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37194/images/Design/149470-v3-oneplus-nord-ce-2-5g-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37194/images/Design/149470-v3-oneplus-nord-ce-2-5g-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37194/images/Design/149470-v3-oneplus-nord-ce-2-5g-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹24,999
    128 GB
    6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹24,999
    128 GB
    6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    4500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 21,999
    Buy Now

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G 8GB RAM Price in India

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.24,999. The lowest price of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G 8GB RAM is Rs.21,500 on amazon.in.

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.24,999. The lowest price of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G 8GB RAM is Rs.21,500 on amazon.in.

    Oneplus Nord Ce 2 5g 8gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 4500 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 4500 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Super VOOC, 65W: 100 % in 32 minutes
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuos autofocus
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • F2.4
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • F1.79
    • 16 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera(1µm pixel size)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Dual Video Recording
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exmor RS
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 7.8 mm
    • 73.2 mm
    • 160.6 mm
    • 173 grams
    • Gray Mirror, Bahama Blue
    Display
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 90 Hz
    • 20:9
    • 84.91 %
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    • 409 ppi
    • Fluid AMOLED
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    General
    • Android v11
    • Oxygen OS
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • OnePlus
    • February 22, 2022 (Official)
    • Nord CE 2 5G 8GB RAM
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • No
    • No
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Head: 1.023 W/kg, Body: 0.814 W/kg
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 20.0 s
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 6 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Mali-G68 MC4
    • LPDDR4X
    • 8 GB
    • MediaTek Dimensity 900 MT6877
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • 128 GB
    • Up to 106 GB
    • UFS 2.2
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Oneplus Nord Ce 2 5g 8gb Ram