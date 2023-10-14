Oneplus Nord Ce 3 Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Pro OnePlus Nord CE 3 Pro is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 27,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹27,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 4500 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Oneplus Nord Ce 3 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 4500 mAh

Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

Front Camera 16 MP

Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Battery Capacity 4500 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Setup Single

Autofocus Yes Display Pixel Density 405 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type Fluid AMOLED

Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) General Launch Date October 15, 2023 (Unofficial)

Custom UI Oxygen OS

Brand OnePlus

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

NFC Yes

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance RAM 6 GB

Fabrication 8 nm

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570)

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

Graphics Adreno 619 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 128 GB

