 Oppo A12 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO A12

    OPPO A12

    OPPO A12 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 9,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4230 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A12 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A12 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹9,990
    32 GB
    6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP
    5 MP
    4230 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Oppo A12 Summary

    Oppo A12 smartphone was launched in 2020. It checks all of the boxes in terms of design and is equipped with a large storage capacity, a large battery, an AI Dual camera, rear fingerprint unlock and face recognition technology. The Oppo A12 weighs 165g and has 155.90 x 75.50 x 8.30mm dimensions. It is available in four colour variants: Blue, Black, Flowing Silver and Deep Blue. It is powered by Android 9 and runs ColorOS 6.1.2.

    Price

    The Oppo A12 is priced at Rs 8,490 for the base model with 3+32GB configuration. The other variant with 4+64GB configuration is priced at Rs 9,490.

    Storage

    The Opp A12's 3GB of RAM variant has 32GB of internal storage, while the 4GB RAM variant has an internal storage of 64GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.

    Display

    The Oppo A12 has a 6.22-inch touchscreen display with 720x1520 pixel resolution. It boasts an 89 percent screen ratio and delivers a maximum brightness of 450 nits. Gorilla Glass 3 is added for screen protection in A12.

    Processor

    An octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) CPU powers the Oppo A12.

    Camera

    The Oppo A12 has a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a pixel size of 1.12um-micron on the back, as well as a 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture alongside. Autofocus is available on the back camera. It has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture and 1.12um-micron pixel size for selfies. While recording a video, the rear cameras support up to 1080P and 720p resolution at 30fps.

    Battery

    It is powered by a non-removable 4230mAh battery.

    Top rivals

    Redmi 9, Samsung Galaxy M12, Vivo Y12 and Infinix Hot 10 are amongst A12's top competitors in this price segment.

    Other features

    Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v5.00, 3G, and 4G with active 4G on both SIM cards are all available on the Oppo A12. Accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/ magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor are amongst the sensors available in the smartphone.

    Reference-

    https://www.oppo.com/in/product/oppoa12.P.P1100003?gclid=CjwKCAjwqeWKBhBFEiwABo_XBtkR9drp9Ezwk9ArgkwbnReye5Quf0LC01hCjdAaToytxn-4X57HhBoCVr8QAvD_BwE https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/oppo-a12-price-in-india-91898%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    Oppo A12 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 4230 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 4230 mAh
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes
    • CMOS
    • 5 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera(5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • F2.4
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Touch to focus
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • 165 grams
    • 155.9 mm
    • 75.5 mm
    • Black, Blue
    • 8.3 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    • 270 ppi
    • 89 %
    • 450 nits
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 81.63 %
    • 19:9
    • 60 Hz
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • A12
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • ColorOS
    • July 10, 2020 (Official)
    • OPPO
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Head: 1.160 W/kg, Body: 0.586 W/kg
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek Helio P35
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 12 nm
    • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • PowerVR GE8320
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Oppo A12 FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo A12 in India?

    Oppo A12 price in India at 8,750 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P35; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4230 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A12?

    How many colors are available in Oppo A12?

    What is the Oppo A12 Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo A12 Waterproof?

    View More

    Oppo A12