Oppo A12 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Oppo A12 Summary

Oppo A12 smartphone was launched in 2020. It checks all of the boxes in terms of design and is equipped with a large storage capacity, a large battery, an AI Dual camera, rear fingerprint unlock and face recognition technology. The Oppo A12 weighs 165g and has 155.90 x 75.50 x 8.30mm dimensions. It is available in four colour variants: Blue, Black, Flowing Silver and Deep Blue. It is powered by Android 9 and runs ColorOS 6.1.2.



Price



The Oppo A12 is priced at Rs 8,490 for the base model with 3+32GB configuration. The other variant with 4+64GB configuration is priced at Rs 9,490.



Storage



The Opp A12's 3GB of RAM variant has 32GB of internal storage, while the 4GB RAM variant has an internal storage of 64GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.



Display



The Oppo A12 has a 6.22-inch touchscreen display with 720x1520 pixel resolution. It boasts an 89 percent screen ratio and delivers a maximum brightness of 450 nits. Gorilla Glass 3 is added for screen protection in A12.



Processor



An octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) CPU powers the Oppo A12.



Camera



The Oppo A12 has a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a pixel size of 1.12um-micron on the back, as well as a 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture alongside. Autofocus is available on the back camera. It has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture and 1.12um-micron pixel size for selfies. While recording a video, the rear cameras support up to 1080P and 720p resolution at 30fps.



Battery



It is powered by a non-removable 4230mAh battery.



Top rivals



Redmi 9, Samsung Galaxy M12, Vivo Y12 and Infinix Hot 10 are amongst A12's top competitors in this price segment.



Other features



Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v5.00, 3G, and 4G with active 4G on both SIM cards are all available on the Oppo A12. Accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/ magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor are amongst the sensors available in the smartphone.



