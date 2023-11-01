 Oppo A5 64gb Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO A5 64GB

OPPO A5 64GB is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 11,499 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Processor , 4230 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A5 64GB from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A5 64GB now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹11,499
64 GB
6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
13 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
4230 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
4 GB
OPPO A5 64GB Price in India

The starting price for the OPPO A5 64GB in India is Rs. 11,499.  This is the OPPO A5 64GB base model with 4 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the OPPO A5 64GB in India is Rs. 11,499.  This is the OPPO A5 64GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Mirror Blue and Mirror Pink.

OPPO A5 64GB

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Mirror Blue, Mirror Pink
Oppo A5 64gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
  • 8 MP
  • 4230 mAh
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • No
  • 4230 mAh
  • No
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • CMOS
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Yes, Screen flash
Design
  • 168 grams
  • Mirror Blue, Mirror Pink
  • Back: Plastic
  • 8.2 mm
  • 156.2 mm
  • 75.6 mm
Display
  • 80.85 %
  • 19:9
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • 271 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with notch
General
  • ColorOS
  • OPPO
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
  • April 4, 2019 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
  • 4 GB
  • LPDDR3
  • Adreno 506
  • 14 nm
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes
  • 64 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
OPPO A5 64GB News

Icon
Oppo Find N3 Flip launch date is out! Check details.
The Oppo Find N3 Flip launch date announced! Check what is special
06 Oct 2023
Check out the expected Oppo Find N3 Flip launch date.
Oppo Find N3 Flip launch date: Here is when this foldable is expected to be unveiled
04 Oct 2023
Reno 10 5G
Oppo Reno 10 5G Review: A visual delight!
05 Sep 2023
Oppo F21 Pro
Oppo F21 Pro price plunges on Flipkart as platform rolls out new year deals
20 Jul 2023
All you need to know about the Oppo Reno 7 Pro.
Sale Alert! Buy Oppo Reno7 Pro with this delightful price cut
10 Jul 2023
Oppo A78 5G
BIG leak! Oppo A78 4G design and specifications revealed; Can feature 50MP camera
30 Jun 2023
Mobiles News

Mobiles By Brand

