 Oppo A5 Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO A5

    OPPO A5

    OPPO A5 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 15,950 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4230 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A5 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A5 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹15,950
    32 GB
    6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    4230 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    OPPO A5 Price in India

    OPPO A5 price in India starts at Rs.15,950. The lowest price of OPPO A5 is Rs.12,999 on amazon.in.

    Oppo A5 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 4230 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • 4230 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • F2.2
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • CMOS
    • Yes
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • 156.2 mm
    • 8.2 mm
    • Mirror Blue, Mirror Pink
    • 168 grams
    • 75.6 mm
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 80.85 %
    • 19:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 271 ppi
    • Yes with notch
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    General
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Yes
    • ColorOS
    • No
    • OPPO
    • A5
    • August 24, 2018 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, v4.2
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    • LPDDR3
    • 14 nm
    • 4 GB
    • Adreno 506
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Up to 22 GB
    Oppo A5 FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo A5 in India?

    Oppo A5 price in India at 13,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4230 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A5?

    How many colors are available in Oppo A5?

    What is the Oppo A5 Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo A5 Waterproof?

    View More

    Oppo A5