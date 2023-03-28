 Oppo A5s 64gb Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
OPPO A5s 64GB

OPPO A5s 64GB is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 12,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4230 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

5
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Key Specs
₹12,990
64 GB
6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
4230 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
See full specifications
₹ 10,999 M.R.P. ₹18,999
Oppo Phones Prices in India

Oppo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.7,499. HT Tech has 161 Oppo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Oppo A5s 64gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
  • 4230 mAh
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • 4230 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • No
Camera
  • CMOS
  • F2.0
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.2
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Fixed Focus
  • Single
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • 170 grams
  • Black, Blue, Gold, Green, Red
  • 75.4 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 155.9 mm
  • 8.2 mm
Display
  • 271 ppi
  • 19:9
  • 81.22 %
  • 720 x 1520 pixels
  • IPS LCD
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
General
  • ColorOS
  • A5s 64GB
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • No
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
  • June 18, 2019 (Official)
  • Yes
  • OPPO
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, v4.2
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
Performance
  • MediaTek Helio P35
  • 64 bit
  • 4 GB
  • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
  • LPDDR3
  • LPDDR3
  • 12 nm
  • PowerVR GE8320
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • Yes
  • Up to 21.7 GB
  • 64 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Oppo A5s 64gb FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo A5S 64Gb in India?

Oppo A5S 64Gb price in India at 12,199 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P35; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4230 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A5S 64Gb?

How many colors are available in Oppo A5S 64Gb?

What is the Oppo A5S 64Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Oppo A5S 64Gb Waterproof?

    Oppo A5s 64gb