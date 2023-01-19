 Oppo A71 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Oppo Phones OPPO A71

    OPPO A71

    OPPO A71 is a Android v7.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3010 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A71 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A71 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31339/heroimage/120771-v1-oppo-a71-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31339/images/Design/120771-v1-oppo-a71-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31339/images/Design/120771-v1-oppo-a71-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31339/images/Design/120771-v1-oppo-a71-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹11,999
    16 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    5 MP
    3010 mAh
    Android v7.1 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹11,999
    16 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    13 MP
    3010 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Oppo A71 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3010 mAh
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • 3010 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2.4
    • 5 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
    • No
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 7.6 mm
    • 148.1 mm
    • Black, Gold
    • 137 grams
    • 73.8 mm
    Display
    • 68.04 %
    • 282 ppi
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • September 7, 2017 (Official)
    • A71
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • OPPO
    • ColorOS
    • Android v7.1 (Nougat)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Mali-T860 MP2
    • 3 GB
    • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • MediaTek MT6750
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Up to 8.9 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 16 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Oppo A71 FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo A71 in India?

    Oppo A71 price in India at 12,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6750; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3010 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A71?

    How many colors are available in Oppo A71?

    What is the Oppo A71 Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo A71 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Oppo A71