Oppo A80 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹24,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.25 inches (15.88 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio P23 MT6763T Rear Camera 24 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 12 MP Battery 4000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 4 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

OPPO A80 Price in India The starting price for the OPPO A80 in India is Rs. 24,990. This is the OPPO A80 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the OPPO A80 in India is Rs. 24,990. This is the OPPO A80 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. OPPO A80 (4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)

Oppo A80 Full Specifications Key Specs Processor MediaTek Helio P23 MT6763T

Rear Camera 24 MP + 2 MP

Display 6.25 inches (15.88 cm)

Battery 4000 mAh

Front Camera 12 MP Battery Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

Capacity 4000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Settings Exposure compensation

Resolution 12 MP, Primary Camera

Autofocus Yes

Camera Setup Single

Image Resolution 5288 x 3968 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Display Pixel Density 421 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type AMOLED

Screen Size 6.25 inches (15.88 cm) General Brand OPPO

Operating System Android v12

Launch Date December 13, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

GPS Yes with A-GPS

VoLTE Yes

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Performance Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 16 nm

CPU Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.65 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

RAM 4 GB

Chipset MediaTek Helio P23 MT6763T

Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Position Rear

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 128 GB

