Oppo A96 5g Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OPPO A96 5G OPPO A96 5G is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 22,990 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹22,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.43 inches (16.33 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Rear Camera 48 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 4500 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Battery 4500 mAh Battery USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 4500 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 33W

Removable No Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Autofocus Yes

Image Resolution 8000 x 6000 Pixels

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control Display Aspect Ratio 20:9

Display Type IPS LCD

Screen Size 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)

Refresh Rate 90 Hz

Pixel Density 409 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Custom UI ColorOS

Operating System Android v12

Launch Date October 22, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand OPPO Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

GPS Yes with A-GPS

VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Bluetooth Yes, v5.0

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Performance RAM 8 GB

Graphics Adreno 619

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 6 nm Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

