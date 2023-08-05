 Oppo F15 Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO F15

OPPO F15 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 19,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F15 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F15 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Key Specs
₹19,990
128 GB
6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
8 GB
Oppo F15 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 16 MP
  • 4000 mAh
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • Yes, VOOC, v3.0, 20W: 50 % in 30 minutes
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
  • No
  • 4000 mAh
Camera
  • 5 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • F2.0
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • CMOS
  • F1.79
  • Single
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.54 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • 160.2 mm
  • 172 grams
  • 73.3 mm
  • Back: Mineral Glass
  • Lightening Black, Unicorn White, Blazing Blue
  • 7.9 mm
Display
  • AMOLED
  • 411 ppi
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 430 nits
  • 84.21 %
  • 20:9
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • 60 Hz
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 90.7 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
General
  • ColorOS
  • Yes
  • F15
  • OPPO
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • January 16, 2020 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Head: 1.20 W/kg, Body: 0.55 W/kg
  • No
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
Performance
  • 8 GB
  • 23.0 s
  • 12 nm
  • LPDDR4X
  • MediaTek Helio P70
  • Mali-G72 MP3
  • Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • 64 bit
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • Optical
  • On-screen
Storage
  • Up to 106 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • UFS 2.1
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
Oppo F15 FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo F15 in India?

Oppo F15 price in India at 18,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P70; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo F15?

How many colors are available in Oppo F15?

What is the Oppo F15 Battery Capacity?

Is Oppo F15 Waterproof?

    Oppo F15