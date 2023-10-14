Oppo F25s Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OPPO F25s Pro OPPO F25s Pro is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 29,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹29,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 5000 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer Camera Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Sensor UltraPixel BSI image sensor

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels Display Display Type AMOLED

Pixel Density 405 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Aspect Ratio 20:9 General Custom UI ColorOS

Launch Date October 26, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand OPPO

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance RAM 8 GB

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570)

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

Graphics Adreno 619

Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 8 nm Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 128 GB

