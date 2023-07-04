Oppo F7 128gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

What is the price of the Oppo F7 128Gb in India?
Oppo F7 128Gb price in India at 19,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (25 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P60; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3400 mAh.
