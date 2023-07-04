 Oppo F7 128gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO F7 128GB

OPPO F7 128GB is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 26,990 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 3400 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F7 128GB from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F7 128GB now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹26,990
128 GB
6.23 inches (15.82 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
16 MP
25 MP
3400 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
6 GB
Oppo F7 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 3400 mAh
  • 25 MP
  • 16 MP
  • 6.23 inches (15.82 cm)
Battery
  • 3400 mAh
  • No
  • No
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F1.8
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Single
  • 25 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(2.8" sensor size)
  • 2 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • F2.0
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
Design
  • Back: Plastic
  • 158 grams
  • Sunrise Red, Diamond Black
  • 7.8 mm
  • 75.3 mm
  • 156 mm
Display
  • 405 ppi
  • 82.06 %
  • 19:9
  • 88 %
  • 6.23 inches (15.82 cm)
  • Yes with notch
  • IPS LCD
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 1080 x 2280 pixels
General
  • Yes
  • April 16, 2018 (Official)
  • ColorOS
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • F7 128GB
  • No
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
  • OPPO
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • No
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes, v4.2
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Head: 1.271 W/kg, Body: 1.078 W/kg
Performance
  • 12 nm
  • 6 GB
  • LPDDR4X
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • MediaTek Helio P60
  • Mali-G72 MP3
Smart TV Features
  • 16 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 128 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
Oppo F7 128gb FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo F7 128Gb in India?

Oppo F7 128Gb price in India at 19,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (25 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P60; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3400 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo F7 128Gb?

How many colors are available in Oppo F7 128Gb?

What is the Oppo F7 128Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Oppo F7 128Gb Waterproof?

    Oppo F7 128gb