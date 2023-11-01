Oppo Reno10 T Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OPPO Reno10 T OPPO Reno10 T is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 37,990 in India with 108 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹37,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.85 inches (17.4 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Rear Camera 108 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 64 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

OPPO Reno10 T Price in India The starting price for the OPPO Reno10 T in India is Rs. 37,990. This is the OPPO Reno10 T base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the OPPO Reno10 T in India is Rs. 37,990. This is the OPPO Reno10 T base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. OPPO Reno10 T (12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Oppo Reno10 T Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Battery 6000 mAh

Display 6.85 inches (17.4 cm)

Rear Camera 108 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera 64 MP Battery Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 6000 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer Camera Resolution 64 MP, Primary Camera

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus Display Pixel Density 384 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.85 inches (17.4 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type OLED General Brand OPPO

Launch Date December 7, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

NFC Yes

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Performance Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 12 GB

Fabrication 4 nm

Graphics Adreno 730

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 256 GB

