 Oppo Reno10 T Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Oppo Mobile OPPO Reno10 T

OPPO Reno10 T

OPPO Reno10 T is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 37,990 in India with 108 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
OPPOReno10T_Display_6.85inches(17.4cm)
1/1 OPPOReno10T_Display_6.85inches(17.4cm)
Key Specs
₹37,990 (speculated)
256 GB
6.85 inches (17.4 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
108 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
64 MP
6000 mAh
Android v13
12 GB
See full specifications
Add to compare
See full specifications
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

OPPO Reno10 T Price in India

The starting price for the OPPO Reno10 T in India is Rs. 37,990.  This is the OPPO Reno10 T base model with 12 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the OPPO Reno10 T in India is Rs. 37,990.  This is the OPPO Reno10 T base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

OPPO Reno10 T

(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Oppo Reno10 T Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • 6000 mAh
  • 6.85 inches (17.4 cm)
  • 108 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 64 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Yes
  • 6000 mAh
  • Yes, Fast
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • 64 MP, Primary Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Display
  • 384 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.85 inches (17.4 cm)
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • OLED
General
  • OPPO
  • December 7, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.3
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • 64 bit
  • 12 GB
  • 4 nm
  • Adreno 730
  • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
Sensors
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
  • Yes
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 256 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Oppo
Icon
OPPO A38
(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Glowing Black, Glowing Gold
Add to compare
Flipkart
₹ 12,999
₹16,999
Buy Now
OPPO A58 4G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Glowing Black, Dazzling Green
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 13,999
₹18,999
Buy Now
OPPO A78 4G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Mist Black, Aqua Green
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 16,499
₹22,999
Buy Now
OPPO Reno10 5G
(8GB RAM + 256GB ROM RAM,256 GB Storage) - Silvery Grey, Ice Blue
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 31,500
₹38,999
Buy Now
Oppo Mobiles Icon
OPPO Reno10 T Competitors
Icon
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 256GB
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Awesome White, Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 35,999
₹45,999
Buy Now
Realme GT Neo 3 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Nitro Blue, Stripe White, Asphalt Black
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 25,499
₹38,999
Buy Now
Realme GT Neo 3 5G 150W
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Nitro Blue, Stripe White, Asphalt Black
Add to compare
₹ 27,459
Check Details
IQOO Neo 7
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Interstellar Black, Frost Blue
Add to compare
Flipkart
₹ 28,490
₹34,999
Buy Now

Oppo Videos

OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is hereIcon
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
24 Feb 2023
Smartphones under Rs. 35000.Icon
Have Rs. 35000 to spend on a smartphone? Check out these options
22 Jul 2022
Tech Videos Icon

OPPO Reno10 T News

Icon
Oppo Find N3 Flip launch date is out! Check details.
The Oppo Find N3 Flip launch date announced! Check what is special
06 Oct 2023
Check out the expected Oppo Find N3 Flip launch date.
Oppo Find N3 Flip launch date: Here is when this foldable is expected to be unveiled
04 Oct 2023
Reno 10 5G
Oppo Reno 10 5G Review: A visual delight!
05 Sep 2023
Oppo F21 Pro
Oppo F21 Pro price plunges on Flipkart as platform rolls out new year deals
20 Jul 2023
All you need to know about the Oppo Reno 7 Pro.
Sale Alert! Buy Oppo Reno7 Pro with this delightful price cut
10 Jul 2023
Oppo A78 5G
BIG leak! Oppo A78 4G design and specifications revealed; Can feature 50MP camera
30 Jun 2023
Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹56,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
₹21,999
Check Details
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹32,495
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Vivo T3x
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹21,990
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy A05s
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Silver, Light Green, Violet
₹12,999
Check Details
Vivo Y35s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹23,990
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Oppo Reno10 T